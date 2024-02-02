Does Olive Garden Offer A Military Discount?

There are plenty of different discounts offered by both restaurants and cafes alike, from beloved happy hours to sprawling combo deals. Another common deal offered by these establishments is military discounts. While most restaurants do offer a little something for those who have or are currently serving, from free appetizers to lower prices on popular entrees, every place is different, so you never know what will be available.

For veterans and military members who are fans of Italian-American fare, you might be wondering, does Olive Garden offer a military discount? The answer is yes — but it's available for one day only. While the restaurant chain does not have a recurring discount in place for military members, they do have a special deal available this Veteran's Day.

On November 11, participating Olive Garden locations will offer a special menu for veterans and current service members alike. Those with a valid military ID can choose a complimentary entree from this menu on that day. (And no, the offer does not include drinks or gratuity.) This deal is available for dine-in customers only, so takeout lovers should keep that in mind. While the chain has yet to announce what the full menu will offer, they did offer a sneak peek of what some of the most popular choices will be.