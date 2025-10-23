The Fancy Restaurant Chain Known For Its Crispy Battered Fish & Chips

While it may not be quite as popular in the United States as it is in the United Kingdom, America has plenty of great restaurants that specialize in fish and chips. In fact, although not explicitly considered a high-end dish in Britain, despite rising prices, the combination of fried fish and French fries often appears on the menus of fancier restaurants across the pond, especially those that specialize in seafood. Most notably, Bonefish Grill — a Florida-based seafood restaurant chain that first opened in 2000 — offers an incredibly popular fish and chips entrée that many fans gush is also very high quality.

The well-liked menu item — which features beautifully breaded fried cod accompanied by French fries and either sliced bread or coleslaw — is one of Bonefish Grill's signature seafood dishes, providing the light flavor and deliciously crispy bite that all the best plates of fish and chips do. And yet, the biggest mark against the entrée is that it is often considered overpriced compared to many similar restaurants. However, considering Bonefish Grill's status as one of the best seafood restaurant chains in the United States, the $20 price tag isn't particularly surprising, even if it is a relatively hefty fee.