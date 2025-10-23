The Fancy Restaurant Chain Known For Its Crispy Battered Fish & Chips
While it may not be quite as popular in the United States as it is in the United Kingdom, America has plenty of great restaurants that specialize in fish and chips. In fact, although not explicitly considered a high-end dish in Britain, despite rising prices, the combination of fried fish and French fries often appears on the menus of fancier restaurants across the pond, especially those that specialize in seafood. Most notably, Bonefish Grill — a Florida-based seafood restaurant chain that first opened in 2000 — offers an incredibly popular fish and chips entrée that many fans gush is also very high quality.
The well-liked menu item — which features beautifully breaded fried cod accompanied by French fries and either sliced bread or coleslaw — is one of Bonefish Grill's signature seafood dishes, providing the light flavor and deliciously crispy bite that all the best plates of fish and chips do. And yet, the biggest mark against the entrée is that it is often considered overpriced compared to many similar restaurants. However, considering Bonefish Grill's status as one of the best seafood restaurant chains in the United States, the $20 price tag isn't particularly surprising, even if it is a relatively hefty fee.
Bonefish Grill has several great fish dishes on the menu
Beyond just its strong rendition of fish and chips — a tried and true dish that you can easily make at home — Bonefish Grill has grown its reputation over the years as a result of several high-quality dishes and drinks. For starters, the restaurant chain's Bang Bang Shrimp is among the most popular items on the entire menu, and for good reason. The fried jumbo shrimp are coated in a delicious, creamy, spicy sauce to deliver a taste unique from other restaurants' shrimp dishes, and at just $14. Elsewhere on the appetizers menu, the chain restaurant's Crispy Calamari has garnered similarly high praise, with some fans even arguing that it's superior to the much more critically acclaimed Bang Bang Shrimp.
When it comes to the main course, however, while fish and chips are undoubtedly one of the most dependable options, another show-stopper is the Bourbon Glazed Salmon. Each of the popular restaurant chain's salmon recipes are frequently cited as high quality and delicious, with one Facebook user even raving, "I have never had a bad meal there." But it's the Bourbon Glazed Salmon in particular that is easily able to measure up to a bonafide classic like fish and chips, largely due to its remarkable glaze and juicy texture.