What's The Best-Selling Item At Chick-Fil-A?

Chick-fil-A might offer a menu brimming with crowd-pleasers, but one item has consistently led the pack: the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. In 2022, this classic secured its spot as the chain's most-ordered menu item, with an estimated 527 million sandwiches served that year.

This sandwich isn't flashy, but that's precisely the point. It's a seasoned, hand-breaded chicken breast nestled between a toasted, buttery bun and accented by two dill pickle chips. That simplicity has won over countless fans. There's no need for gimmicks or endless toppings when you have a recipe that delivers every time.

Whether it's your first bite or your hundredth, the experience never changes — and that's part of the magic. It's no surprise, really, considering its status as one of the top fast food items of all time. But this sandwich didn't just appear out of thin air. Its story began nearly 60 years ago, thanks to a determined founder and a stroke of good luck.