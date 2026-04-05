5 Popular Chain Restaurants That Make Food From Scratch

When Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor opened the first location in 1993, he had a vision to serve customers quality food at affordable prices without cutting corners. The chain has continued that commitment as it has grown to more than 700 locations across the United States and other countries. More specifically, the restaurant states that it serves "made-from-scratch sides," never-frozen, hand-cut steaks, and freshly baked rolls.

Texas Roadhouse takes the meaning of hand-cut steaks to a whole new level by employing butchers at each of its locations. That's the extra step that sets its steaks apart from other steakhouses. These staff members work in coolers to cut $1 million worth of meat every year per store, and their efforts are recognized and rewarded with the chance to win a hefty prize at an annual, one-of-a-kind meat-cutting contest. However, it's worth noting that a former restaurant worker said on Reddit that the only meat not cut in-house is the T-bone because the butchers don't have a bone saw.

Unfortunately, the steak fries are the only Texas Roadhouse side that isn't made from scratch, a restaurant representative told Eat This, Not That!. Rather than cutting potatoes in-house, each location receives this side item frozen. Some people have also been dismayed that its ranch isn't completely made from scratch. According to an employee on Reddit, the kitchens simply mix a ranch salad powder — instead of its own seasonings — with buttermilk and mayonnaise.

However, the most shocking dish served at Texas Roadhouse was Kraft macaroni and cheese, which was listed as such only on its kids' menu. That has changed, though. A representative confirmed to Daily Dot in June 2025, "All stores have switched to a house-made mac and cheese."