The Extra Step That Sets Texas Roadhouse Steaks Apart
Texas Roadhouse aims to be all about old-school craftsmanship, particularly when it comes to its variety of steaks, which are always fresh and never frozen. But what sets Texas Roadhouse steaks apart from much of the competition at other chain steakhouses is the fact that every location employs an in-house butcher or meat cutter. These professionals are trained in a technique that the brand says ensures the ideal amount of marbling and tenderness.
Unlike pre-cut meats, hand-cut steaks have subtle variations in their thickness and marbling, and hand-cutting meat produces a better texture. For example, when you slice the meat against the grain, the pieces tend to be more tender and juicy. As for marbling (the white streaks of fat woven throughout a cut of steak), it is key to a steak's quality and flavor. As the steak cooks, the marbled fat melts, infusing the meat with rich flavor and helping it stay tender and juicy. The more evenly distributed the marbling, the better the steak can deliver a melt-in-your-mouth experience.
Freshness is at the forefront for Texas Roadhouse
The restaurant chain's commitment to freshness is not a gimmick. It's advertised as the cornerstone of the Texas Roadhouse experience. From the warm, freshly baked rolls served with honey cinnamon butter to the made from scratch side dishes, the emphasis is on house-made. Even the bacon bits, salad dressings, and croutons on their salads are made from scratch. But the steaks are what Texas Roadhouse prides itself in the most — after all, it is a steakhouse.
Combining hand-cut, never-frozen meat and expert grilling techniques results in a meal that's made Texas Roadhouse grow into a very popular steakhouse. Whether it's the bone-in ribeye, Daily Meal's No1 ranked Texas Roadhouse cut, or a tender filet, each steak bears the mark of the in-house meat cutter's skill as they aim to create a memorable and satisfying dining experience for every guest. Although, you may want to pass on the 8-ounce New York strip, which wasn't one of our favorites because its flavor was "more subtle than the other more richly flavored cuts."