The Extra Step That Sets Texas Roadhouse Steaks Apart

Texas Roadhouse aims to be all about old-school craftsmanship, particularly when it comes to its variety of steaks, which are always fresh and never frozen. But what sets Texas Roadhouse steaks apart from much of the competition at other chain steakhouses is the fact that every location employs an in-house butcher or meat cutter. These professionals are trained in a technique that the brand says ensures the ideal amount of marbling and tenderness.

Unlike pre-cut meats, hand-cut steaks have subtle variations in their thickness and marbling, and hand-cutting meat produces a better texture. For example, when you slice the meat against the grain, the pieces tend to be more tender and juicy. As for marbling (the white streaks of fat woven throughout a cut of steak), it is key to a steak's quality and flavor. As the steak cooks, the marbled fat melts, infusing the meat with rich flavor and helping it stay tender and juicy. The more evenly distributed the marbling, the better the steak can deliver a melt-in-your-mouth experience.