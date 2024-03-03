4 Chain Restaurants With The Absolute Best Chicken Pot Pie And 4 With The Worst

Chicken pot pie is classic American comfort food. The savory scent of it baking in the oven swells the air with a palpably ravenous anticipation, and each satisfying forkful seems to contain the entire food pyramid in a single bite. Chicken pot pie filling is typically made with chicken breast meat that's shredded (or cut into cubes) along with minced onions, carrots, and peas that are all bound together with a creamy gravy sauce. The pie is covered in dough and then baked until it's golden brown.

The problem is that the quality of chicken pot pie tends to fluctuate between restaurants. Ideally, we're hoping for a chicken pot pie with a flavorful filling that's rich with the right consistency — not too thick, but also not too thin. The chicken should be tender instead of chewy, and the crust should be flaky and buttery yet also provide some level of crispness. The vegetables in the filling should also be cooked through and soft but not totally mushy. With these basic standards in mind, I've come up with a list of four chain restaurants with the best chicken pot pie and four with the worst. These restaurants were selected through my own experiences at some, and others were chosen after reviewing the feedback of tasters ranging from local food critics to popular YouTubers. More information about methodology can be found at the end of this article.