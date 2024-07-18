What Darden's Acquisition Of Chuy's Means For The Beloved Chain

Darden Restaurants recently announced that it has acquired the beloved Tex-Mex chain Chuy's — which has 101 locations throughout 15 states — for $605 million. Darden Restaurants counts Ruth's Chris Steak House, Olive Garden, and some of your other favorite chain restaurants among the many brands it owns. In a press release issued by Darden Restaurants, Chuy's CEO and president, Steven Hislop, said, "Darden shares many of our same core values, particularly our operating philosophy and strong team member cultures."

Known for its quirky décor and freshly made menu items, Chuy's commands a loyal following among diners who have a taste for Mexican-inspired fare. As reported by AP News, there's a hope that the acquisition will lead to more locations, specifically in areas unfamiliar with the chain. As for Darden Restaurants, CEO Rick Cardenas states that Chuy's has "strong performance and growth potential," which will hopefully offset some of the challenges faced by Darden brands when it comes to decreased sales, something that's been attributed to inflation per AP News. Considering that some restaurants have mulled over adding an inflation fee to customers' checks, it appears this issue is a major concern throughout the industry.