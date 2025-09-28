Texas Roadhouse Holds A One-Of-A-Kind Meat Contest With A Hefty Prize

When it comes to steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse has become a top choice for diners across the country. One reason is because it uses fresh, USDA Choice beef for all of the steaks on its menu. Plus, the company is known for employing professional meat cutters at each location. These unsung heroes are recognized for their expertise and precision through an annual National Meat Cutting Challenge (NMCC) with the chance to win $25,000 and earn the title of Meat Cutter of the Year.

In 2001, Texas Roadhouse created the Meat Hero program to celebrate the daily work that its meat cutters put into preparing its steaks, and the NMCC is part of that. On average, the meat cutters slice up about $1 million in meat per year, and they spend up to eight hours a day in a 35-degree-Fahrenheit cooler to accomplish that feat. On top of cutting the steak sizes on the menu, the meat cutters will slice off any specific amount of beef that diners request. That's why ordering a larger cut of steak than what's available on the menu is how to get the freshest steak at Texas Roadhouse.

Jason Mennie, the brand's senior director of legendary food, said in a 2025 statement, "Our national meat-cutting challenge celebrates the extraordinary skill and precision of our local meat-cutters ... It's a tribute to a unique profession that blends artistry with expertise. We're proud to recognize our meat cutters' dedication to ensuring every steak is cut to perfection" (via Gilbert Independent).