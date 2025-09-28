Texas Roadhouse Holds A One-Of-A-Kind Meat Contest With A Hefty Prize
When it comes to steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse has become a top choice for diners across the country. One reason is because it uses fresh, USDA Choice beef for all of the steaks on its menu. Plus, the company is known for employing professional meat cutters at each location. These unsung heroes are recognized for their expertise and precision through an annual National Meat Cutting Challenge (NMCC) with the chance to win $25,000 and earn the title of Meat Cutter of the Year.
In 2001, Texas Roadhouse created the Meat Hero program to celebrate the daily work that its meat cutters put into preparing its steaks, and the NMCC is part of that. On average, the meat cutters slice up about $1 million in meat per year, and they spend up to eight hours a day in a 35-degree-Fahrenheit cooler to accomplish that feat. On top of cutting the steak sizes on the menu, the meat cutters will slice off any specific amount of beef that diners request. That's why ordering a larger cut of steak than what's available on the menu is how to get the freshest steak at Texas Roadhouse.
Jason Mennie, the brand's senior director of legendary food, said in a 2025 statement, "Our national meat-cutting challenge celebrates the extraordinary skill and precision of our local meat-cutters ... It's a tribute to a unique profession that blends artistry with expertise. We're proud to recognize our meat cutters' dedication to ensuring every steak is cut to perfection" (via Gilbert Independent).
How the National Meat Cutting Challenge works
Attending the annual NMCC at least once is a Texas Roadhouse rule every diner should know. With more than 700 restaurant locations across the U.S. and 10 more in other countries, throwing all of the contestants into the fray simultaneously would be quite a tournament. That's why the company breaks up the competition into stages.
Local and regional qualifiers begin in the fall, and those winners compete in semi-finals in January the following year. Then, those winners go to the national finals in spring. Of the 2,000-plus contestants, only 10 finalists battled for the top prize in March 2025. For the third time, the winner was Daniel Rivera from Covington, Louisiana.
During the challenge, each Texas Roadhouse meat cutter receives 20 to 30 pounds of sirloin, filet, and ribeye. The contestants have just 70 minutes to make the bust cuts possible, and the judges look for consistency in size, weight, and quality. In January 2025, Jason Mennie told WOSU 89.7 NPR News, "You know, what they're doing is butchering. It's an art. They have the shape. They have the form. They have to use their knives correctly. You know, the thickness is important." So, the next time you enjoy a bone-in ribeye or prime rib — the top two in our ultimate ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks — you can appreciate the hard work and expertise that went into making such a juicy cut.