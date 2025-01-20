14 Mexican Chain Restaurants That Are Taking Over The US

While Mexican food has been found across the United States for generations, it's fair to say that it's never been more popular. A combination of a growing Mexican American population and increasing awareness of different styles of Mexican cuisine has arguably led to a skyrocketing in Mexican food's availability. Nowadays, approximately 10% of all restaurants in the US serve Mexican food, with the vast majority of US counties having at least one Mexican restaurant, according to data from Pew Research Center. We'd bet, too, that a lot of those Mexican restaurants come from a select number of chains that have begun to dominate the culinary landscape of the United States.

While there are several big hitters amongst Mexican chain restaurants that everyone knows, like Taco Bell, Chipotle, and QDoba, there are a fair few upstarts that are beginning to make a real name for themselves. Authentic taco joints that have their roots in Texas have started to creep across the country, while select burrito and fajita chain restaurants have begun to take over the scene. We're pretty stoked to live in a world where there's so much good Mexican food around — and you might find your new favorite chain right here.