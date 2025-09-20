The Only Texas Roadhouse Side That Isn't Made From Scratch
Texas Roadhouse offers a variety of sides, from baked potatoes to buttered corn kernels. The chain prides itself on fresh food made from scratch, boasting freshly-baked rolls and an in-house meat cutter for its famous steaks. However, not all is as it seems. While many of the sides are made fresh, there's one notable exception: the fries. Before you accuse us of crying wolf, it isn't just a rumor: a restaurant representative confirmed to Eat This, Not That! that the fries are delivered to the restaurants frozen.
Most customers would agree that fries are subpar. We had to list them last on our ranking of the best 10 steakhouse French fries. This would be one Texas Roadhouse side dish you'd be better off not ordering, if it weren't for the seasoning blend. The fries' seasoning is widely beloved, with social media users desperate to know how to recreate it. While we can't say for certain, there's a good chance that the seasoning, at least, is house-made.
Other Texas Roadhouse menu items that aren't what they seem
While some Texas Roadhouse appetizers are fan favorites for a reason, others don't quite make the cut. The mac and cheese, for instance, used to be store-bought. While it's true that some locations always made it from scratch, others reportedly got it from the box. Former servers have claimed on social media that their locations used Kraft Mac & Cheese; meanwhile, alleged kitchen workers have stated that the sauce is made from scratch, but the noodles aren't. Restaurant goers seemed to agree, claiming that the mac and cheese was made from scratch in 2021, but that the chain has since shifted to store-bought. Fortunately, Texas Roadhouse took the hint. A representative told the Daily Dot that, as of June 2025, all locations have stopped using boxed mac and cheese.
The salad dressings, usually made from scratch, also have an impostor in their midst (allegedly, anyway). Former workers have said on social media that Texas Roadhouse's low-fat ranch dressing actually comes from Hidden Valley ranch packets. Apparently, they do add some seasoning to the mix, like lemon juice, but the base is just regular ranch you can find in the supermarket. At least it tastes better than the fries.