The Only Texas Roadhouse Side That Isn't Made From Scratch

Texas Roadhouse offers a variety of sides, from baked potatoes to buttered corn kernels. The chain prides itself on fresh food made from scratch, boasting freshly-baked rolls and an in-house meat cutter for its famous steaks. However, not all is as it seems. While many of the sides are made fresh, there's one notable exception: the fries. Before you accuse us of crying wolf, it isn't just a rumor: a restaurant representative confirmed to Eat This, Not That! that the fries are delivered to the restaurants frozen.

Most customers would agree that fries are subpar. We had to list them last on our ranking of the best 10 steakhouse French fries. This would be one Texas Roadhouse side dish you'd be better off not ordering, if it weren't for the seasoning blend. The fries' seasoning is widely beloved, with social media users desperate to know how to recreate it. While we can't say for certain, there's a good chance that the seasoning, at least, is house-made.