The Cheesecake Factory Makes Everything Fresh — Except The Cheesecake

There are two things that The Cheesecake Factory is famous for: the cheesecakes, and the 20-page menu. Considering the name of the restaurant, some might assume cheesecake to be the star of every meal. But the truth is that the entrees and appetizers can sometimes steal the show, especially because they're a lot fresher. Despite the fact that a long menu is usually a red flag that the food at a restaurant is pre-made and reheated, the opposite is the case at The Cheesecake Factory. All 250+ menu items are made from scratch every day with fresh ingredients. But the same can't be said for the cheesecakes.

While The Cheesecake Factory's dessert menu may have over 40 different options to choose from, most of what diners will find are cheesecakes. You'd think therefore that all the baking would happen onsite, however contrary to popular belief, all of the cheesecakes are delivered to the restaurant frozen then defrosted before serving to customers.