Cracker Barrel Revealed Its New Logo And Fans Can't Stand It

Crack Barrel, the country-themed restaurant chain, is switching things up with a new logo — one that fans aren't exactly happy about. For anyone unfamiliar, the old logo featured the restaurant name situated next to a man sitting on a chair and leaning on a barrel. The new logo has kept the same colors as the former, gold and brown, but has gotten rid of the man and barrel entirely. Instead, it just reads "Cracker Barrel" in brown lettering over a gold background.

The logo with the man and barrel has been around since 1977, after the company originally launched with a text-only logo in 1969. In other words, many fans have only ever known the logo one way. Naturally, there's been some pushback from fans who already miss the old logo.

On Cracker Barrel's Instagram page, if you look at the comments of some of the most recent posts — none of which are actually about the logo change — you'll see fans asking for the old logo. One fan simply wrote, "Hate the new logo," complete with a thumbs down emoji. Fans have also taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain. One user wrote, "Dear [Cracker Barrel]: Your new logo stinks. Bring back the old man. Thanks." Another user wrote, "Cracker Barrel's new logo looks more outdated than the old one." Given how important a logo is to a brand — to the point that some logos even contain hidden messages — it's no wonder that fans are so upset to see a familiar image go.