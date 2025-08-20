Cracker Barrel Revealed Its New Logo And Fans Can't Stand It
Crack Barrel, the country-themed restaurant chain, is switching things up with a new logo — one that fans aren't exactly happy about. For anyone unfamiliar, the old logo featured the restaurant name situated next to a man sitting on a chair and leaning on a barrel. The new logo has kept the same colors as the former, gold and brown, but has gotten rid of the man and barrel entirely. Instead, it just reads "Cracker Barrel" in brown lettering over a gold background.
The logo with the man and barrel has been around since 1977, after the company originally launched with a text-only logo in 1969. In other words, many fans have only ever known the logo one way. Naturally, there's been some pushback from fans who already miss the old logo.
On Cracker Barrel's Instagram page, if you look at the comments of some of the most recent posts — none of which are actually about the logo change — you'll see fans asking for the old logo. One fan simply wrote, "Hate the new logo," complete with a thumbs down emoji. Fans have also taken to X (formerly Twitter) to complain. One user wrote, "Dear [Cracker Barrel]: Your new logo stinks. Bring back the old man. Thanks." Another user wrote, "Cracker Barrel's new logo looks more outdated than the old one." Given how important a logo is to a brand — to the point that some logos even contain hidden messages — it's no wonder that fans are so upset to see a familiar image go.
Cracker Barrel has been working on an overall rebrand
The new logo is not the only change that Cracker Barrel has made lately. The company recently announced that it would be redesigning the interior of its restaurants to give them a more modern look. Cracker Barrel showed off its redesign in an Instagram video, which garnered mixed reviews from fans. One person wrote in the comments, "I loved it the way it was. It was warm and cozy, and now it's colder looking." Another person simply wrote, "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" However, unlike with the logo, there are also plenty of positive comments about the redesign, with fans noting that it has a tidier look and that they like the lighting.
A Cracker Barrel spokesperson gave a statement to People about the mixed responses to the remodel, stating, "As with any change, we recognize that there may be a vocal minority who feel differently. However, the strong performance of these locations affirms that we are moving in the right direction. We hope people who haven't yet visited a remodeled store will visit us and experience the country hospitality proudly on display at every table and in every dish."
Despite the changes, hopefully, fans can still find comfort in the food at the country-themed restaurant — just make sure to try these tricks when ordering food at Cracker Barrel. There may be a new logo, but you can at least still order the best foods Cracker Barrel has to offer, including the loaded hashbrown casserole and the country-fried steak.