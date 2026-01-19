7 Aldi Prepared Chicken Items You Should Buy, And 2 You Should Skip

If you've been trying to stretch your grocery budget, chances are you've shopped at or thought about shopping at Aldi. Aldi is a private label retailer with a wealth of high-quality, affordable items that make stocking your fridge, freezer, and pantry super manageable. They have wonderfully indulgent pre-packaged bakery treats sure to satisfy your sweet tooth — along with frozen appetizers that make hosting gatherings simple. And the Aldi Emporium Selection cheeses are amazing — if you know, you know. But, if you haven't yet tried Aldi's prepared chicken items, you're really missing out.

Not only does Aldi carry everything from chicken nuggets to Asian-inspired chicken dishes, it also has a few gluten-free options. So, if you have to follow a gluten-free diet, there's no need to feel left out. Of course, not every prepared chicken item at Aldi is a hit, so it helps to know which items are worth buying and which are better off being skipped. Thankfully, you don't have to make a random purchase and hope for the best. I had the opportunity to try nine prepared chicken options and report my findings.

My food industry background and Aldi expertise makes me uniquely qualified to make these recommendations. To determine whether an item was worth buying, I considered taste, smell, texture, and overall perceived value. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Let's get into it.