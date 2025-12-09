14 Aldi Snacks Perfect For Your Christmas Eve Grazing Board
A grazing board is the perfect way to feed a crowd, either before a larger feast or as the main food attraction. This can be true any night of the year, but grazing boards hold a particular appeal on Christmas Eve. They're easy to assemble and require little to no actual cooking, giving you more time with loved ones and reserving your culinary energy for the following day's feast.
Just like the rest of the year, Aldi is a great place to pick up grazing board treats during the holidays, especially if you're on a budget. Many of the grocery chain's seasonal winter items would fit right in, and the store sells plenty of traditional snack board items that can also fit a Christmas Eve theme.
Some of Aldi's delightful winter treats include peppermint chocolate-covered almonds, mini milk chocolate Santas, apple cider donuts, and more. For a slightly more substantial bite, Aldi also has the goods for a seasonally vibrant charcuterie corner. And with the right ingredients, like red prosciutto and a spreadable white cheese dotted with green herbs, you can also assemble delicious Christmas treats alongside ready-made options. Just keep in mind that availability and pricing for these products may vary.
L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
Dinner rolls may not be your first thought for a grazing board, but hear us out. Hawaiian sweet rolls are a classic meal choice because of their buttery, slightly sweet flavor. But you can also cut them in half and toast them to serve as the bread for a holiday grazing spread.
These L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls would make excellent toast for just about any combination of meats, cheeses, and spreads. Alternatively, you could use the toasted halves to make fresh mini-sandwiches, which can build on your Christmas theming. This 12-ounce package of 12 rolls is available at Aldi for $1.99.
Emporium Selection Garlic & Herb Gourmet Spreadable Cheese
Spreadable cheese is an evergreen option for any grazing or charcuterie board, and it pairs wonderfully with both soft and crispy bread. Although Emporium Selection offers this product in other flavors, we're focusing on its Garlic & Herb Gourmet Spreadable Cheese variant.
Not only does this versatile flavor combination pair with many classic charcuterie foods, like cured meats and crackers, but the white cheese dotted with green herbs accounts for two of the major Christmas colors, evoking the sight of pine needles on fresh snow. This 6.5-ounce tub of spreadable cheese is available at Aldi for $3.85.
Appleton Farms Diced Prosciutto
Appleton Farms' Diced Prosciutto is a great standby choice for your grazing board's charcuterie corner, and it's a natural match for many cheeses and breads. But when you combine this reddish protein with the aforementioned Emporium Selection Garlic & Herb Spreadable Cheese, you suddenly have a festive Christmas sandwich filling or cracker spread. This 4-ounce package of prosciutto is available at Aldi for $4.39.
Sweet Harvest Jellied Cranberry Sauce
Sweet Harvest's Jellied Cranberry Sauce doesn't have to just be a dinner side — it can also be an anchor of your grazing board's charcuterie corner. We already know from Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners that cranberry sauce pairs well with turkey and ham, but it's also a great match for many cheeses, including Brie, manchego, and cheddar. This 14-ounce can of the classic holiday condiment is available at Aldi for $1.65.
Emporium Selection White Stilton with Mango and Ginger Cheese
Mango and ginger might sound like unusual flavor choices for Emporium Selection's Masquerade Mango White Stilton Cheese, but strange (and strangely delicious) items are part of the Aldi fun. Stilton is a rich and creamy white cheese with a slight tang, which serves as a complementary base for bits of dried mango and ginger. And believe it or not, this should also pair well with the cranberry sauce and the rest of your charcuterie corner. This 5.3-ounce package is available at Aldi for $4.19.
Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts
Apple cider donuts are a classic feature of the colder months. To make the whole cake donuts more grazing board-friendly, consider cutting these Bake Shop Apple Cider Donuts into smaller pieces speared with toothpicks for easy snacking.
To take this snack to the next level, however, you can batter and fry these pieces into French toast-style donut bites, which is just one of many ways to upgrade store-bought donuts. You can also expect fewer crumbs this way than if you offered guests loose donut slices. This 6.2-ounce package is available at Aldi for $3.65.
Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Brownie Mix
Bourbon pecan brownies aren't just one of the best recipes for a holiday treat exchange — they're also great to save for yourself or your guests. This Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Brownie Mix is an excellent base for those, or for any brownie recipe. You can even just follow the directions on the box and top them off with red and green sprinkles for an effortless Christmas twist. This 18-ounce box is available at Aldi for $4.39.
Andes Creme de Menthe Thins
Just about everyone recognizes these Andes Creme de Menthe Thins. While they're commonly available year-round, their minty chocolate flavor is a natural fit for the holiday season. It's tradition to tell yourself that they double as breath mints, which is definitely not just an excuse to eat more of them. This 4.67-ounce box is available at Aldi for $3.29.
Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Coated Almonds
Most nuts are available all year long, though some people still consider them to be a classic wintery snack. But who could argue about almonds' connection to the winter holidays when they come covered in candy cane-flavored chocolate? Peppermint adds a delightful and undeniably festive twist to Choceur's Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds. This 8-ounce bag is available at Aldi for $4.95.
Clancy's Peppermint-Flavored Kettle Corn
The Clancy's brand, one of Aldi's in-house labels, is known for its unusual but delicious snack variants. For instance, back in September, its Kansas City BBQ-style popcorn was one of our picks for Aldi's best new products of 2025. We understand if you balk at the thought of Clancy's Peppermint Flavored Kettle Corn, but if the label's track record is any indication, we say don't knock it until you try it. This 5-ounce bag of kettle corn is available at Aldi for $2.55.
Benton's Holiday Wafer Rolls
This assortment of Benton's Crème Filled Wafer Rolls come in chocolate, cookies & cream, and chocolate mint flavors. Crispy, sweet, and satisfying, these wafers also come in festively decorated cans, featuring ornaments, Christmas trees, and dachshunds in scarves, sweaters, and Santa hats. You can also reuse the decorative tins for candy storage. This 13.74-ounce package is available at Aldi for $7.69.
Benton's Spekulatius Spiced Cookies
These Benton's Spekulatius Spiced Cookies feature the cozy, seasonal flavors of nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove, and they're a traditional German treat for the Christmas season. Spekulatius cookies were popular enough that nearby cultures adopted their own versions. In the Netherlands, for example, they're known as spekulaas — which eagle-eyed shoppers might recognize from Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter, which costs less than $5 and is made from grinding the cookies into a paste. This 21.6-ounce bag of Benton's cookies is available at Aldi for $4.09.
Benton's Milk Chocolate Gingerbread Hearts
Gingerbread is a great fit for any Christmas celebration, but the addition of apricot jam in these Benton's Milk Chocolate Gingerbread Hearts brings a slight tartness that pairs well with the milk-chocolate coating (if you prefer, this treat is also available in dark chocolate). Whether you choose one variety or get some of each, these cute heart shapes may steal the visual show on your grazing board. Each 10.58-ounce package is available at Aldi for $4.39.
Choceur Solid Chocolate Mini Santas
What better way to fill a Christmas Eve grazing board than with Santa-shaped treats made of solid chocolate? These Choceur Mini Santas are also available as teddy bears or snowmen. Each design's decorative foil shows you what it is before you unwrap it, so these treats will look adorable mixed up together in a holiday-themed candy bowl. This 4.4-ounce package is available at Aldi for $3.85.