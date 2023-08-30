Throw Your Best Charcuterie Party Yet With Aldi's September Finds

As grilling season starts to wane and pumpkin spice season beckons, attentions turn from summer parties to autumn soirees. It's finally cool enough that the cheese on the cheeseboard isn't sweating more than you are. Kids are back to school, college is back in session, Halloween is just around the corner, and it's time to start getting cozier. There's a two-month gap between farmer's market sweet corn and supermarket candy corn, and Aldi has a number of items for embracing that transition — especially if you're into charcuterie.

Trade your Aperol spritz for a glass of wine, your burgers for cured meats, and your watermelon salads and late-summer berries for early autumn stone fruits, cranberries, and apples. This fall, you can go all out on the entertainment platters — even if it's just for you. Want to eat a jar of olive tapenade on seedy crackers for dinner? No one can stop you.

A great charcuterie board has at least two to three kinds of cheese (there is no ceiling on this number), cured meat, something crunchy, something briny, and something sweet. Whether you're looking for the best bites for a charcuterie platter or your next girl dinner, Aldi should have you covered in September.