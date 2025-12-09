16 Best Stocking Stuffers At Aldi This December 2025
If you still need to buy any stocking stuffers, then don't worry because Aldi has you covered. In other words, you can finish your holiday shopping at the same place that you get your weekly groceries, so you don't even have to go out of your way.
Aldi has a range of fun and tasty items that will work beautifully as stocking stuffers — so many, in fact, that you may be overwhelmed when choosing. To make things easier for you, we made a list of some of the best options — this list includes a plethora of sweet treats, yummy snacks, and fun holiday-themed foods. Whether your loved ones prefer sweet or savory, there's something for everyone on this list — although, in true holiday spirit, the bulk of it definitely leans sweet. Some of the best items include holiday trail mixes, Christmas chocolate truffles, and sweet kettle corn — read on to find out more about these options and what else we came up with.
Benton's Dark Chocolate Covered Gingerbread Hearts with Fruit Filling
For any gingerbread lovers in your life, buy this stocking stuffer: Benton's dark chocolate-covered gingerbread hearts with an apricot fruit filling. These treats are one of the more unique gingerbread options out there, making them a standout stocking stuffer. And to stick with the gingerbread theme, can even whip up gingerbread lattes for you and your loved one to sip on while enjoying the gingerbread hearts.
Buy a bag of Benton's gingerbread hearts for $4.39.
Milk Chocolate Coins
There's just something so fun about chocolate coins, which is why any chocolate lover would love to find these in their stocking on Christmas morning. You can either throw the whole bag in someone's stocking or toss a handful of coins into multiple stockings — either way, the recipient will feel like they're finding treasure.
Buy a bag of the Choceur milk chocolate coins for $2.55.
Holiday Clusters — Tiramisu or Cinnamon Sugar
Sweet clusters are a great treat — and stocking stuffer — because you get a tasty combination of a few different delicious foods. Aldi has two holiday-themed clusters this year: Tiramisu or cinnamon sugar. The tiramisu clusters feature vanilla cookie mounds with dark chocolate and caramel, while the cinnamon sugar ones feature pretzel pieces with caramel, a cinnamon sugar dusting, and a white chocolate drizzle.
Buy the Choceur tiramisu clusters or the cinnamon sugar clusters for $3.85 per bag.
Fisher-Price Coffee Cup Toy
Here's one for any kids in your life: The coffee cup toy from Fisher-Price. If your child wishes they could have coffee in the morning, just like you do, then they will be ecstatic when they take this out of their stocking. The cup is also interactive — it has colorful lights, songs and sounds, and hands-on elements.
Buy the coffee cup toy for $9.99.
Adventuridge 18- Ounce Thirst Crusher Tumbler
Meanwhile, here's a tumbler from Adventuridge for any adults in your life who need something to hold their actual coffee (such as a festive homemade pumpkin spice latte). This 18-ounce tumbler is made of a double-wall stainless steel for quality insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold.
Buy the Adventuridge 18-ounce tumbler for $6.99.
Holiday Trail Mix — Peppermint Mocha or Caramel Creme Brulee
If you have any family members who love a snack that is both salty and sweet, buy them one of these holiday trail mixes for a stocking stuffer. The peppermint mocha trail mix contains yogurt-flavored peppermint almonds, roasted peanuts, chocolate cookie gems, dark chocolate-covered coffee beans, yogurt pretzel balls, and dark chocolate candies. Meanwhile, the caramel creme brulee mix features salted caramel-flavored cashews, yogurt-flavored coated marshmallows, caramel mini cups, salted caramel pretzels, and toffee peanuts.
Buy the peppermint mocha trail mix or the caramel creme brulee trail mix for $10.99 each.
Choceur Holiday Truffles
Just about anyone would love to open their stocking to find chocolate truffles in there. If you don't have time to make your own batch of homemade chocolate truffles, then these holiday truffles from Choceur will certainly do the trick. This container of the classic treat comes with five chocolates, each of which has a fun holiday-esque design on it.
Buy the Choceur holiday truffles for $2.99.
PEZ Christmas Candies
PEZ dispensers are a fun stocking stuffer for both kids and adults — especially when they're holiday-themed. Aldi has a range of Christmas-y PEZ dispensers to choose from, including an elf, a reindeer, Santa, and more. Just make sure the recipient knows how to properly load a PEZ dispenser.
Buy the Christmas PEZ dispensers for $1.99 each.
Holiday Peanut M&Ms
If you know anyone whose favorite candy is peanut M&Ms, then you may as well give them this 10-ounce bag as a stocking stuffer. Plus, this is the holiday blend — full of only red and green M&Ms — meaning that it's extra festive for the occasion.
Buy the 10-ounce bag of holiday peanut M&Ms for $4.39.
Benton's Holiday Music Tin with Sugar Cookies
Here's a unique stocking stuffer: This music tin from Benton's plays "Merry and Bright" and features tasty sugar cookies. There are multiple designs of the tin to choose from, such as a red tin that says "joy", green with a nutcracker, and a blue tin with a snowman. Continue the festivities by pairing these cookies with the world's best hot chocolate.
Buy the Benton's holiday music tin with sugar cookies for $5.49.
Clancy's Dark Drizzled Kettle Corn
Kettle corn is already the dream for anyone who loves sweet popcorn, and this bag from Clancy's takes it to the next level with a drizzle of dark chocolate. It's the perfect amount of sweet, salty, and chocolatey. In other words, it's the perfect snack for those who love a salty-sweet combination.
Buy a bag of Clancy's dark drizzled kettle corn for $2.55.
Simply Nature Organic Peppered Beef Jerky
If you're shopping for someone who prefers a savory snack, look no further than this beef jerky. It has a super-tasty pepper flavor for a more unique jerky snack and is made with 100% grass-fed beef.
Buy a bag of this organic peppered beef jerky for $3.55.
Excitemint Sugar Free Wintergreen Mints
If you find yourself in a predicament of finding stocking stuffers for someone who doesn't really love sweet treats or savory snacks, then here's your fix: These Excitemint brand sugar-free wintergreen mints. Who wouldn't love these? They're refreshing and packed full of tasty, minty flavor.
Buy a tin of sugar-free wintergreen mints for $1.99.
Choceur Peanut Clusters - Milk or Dark Chocolate
Chocolate and peanuts are a match made in heaven. So, these peanut clusters — which are simply a clump of roasted peanuts that have been covered with chocolate — are an ideal stocking stuffer for anyone who appreciates the magic of the combination. You can get these in either milk or dark chocolate, so it works for all chocolate lovers.
Buy the milk chocolate peanut clusters or dark chocolate peanut clusters for $3.85 per bag.
Choceur Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries
Speaking of heavenly combinations, chocolate and fruit is another pairing that you can't go wrong with. With that in mind, buy these chocolate-covered cherries as a stocking stuffer for anyone in your life who loves to pair fruit with chocolate — especially if they prefer the dark variety.
Buy a container of the Choceur dark chocolate-covered cherries for $4.99.
Benton's Fudge Coated Peppermint Cremes
To finish the list, we have a delicious treat that features another essential holiday flavor: Peppermint. These peppermint sandwich creams have been coated with decadent fudge and topped with peppermint sprinkles to bring it all together. These treats are tasty, indulgent, and beyond perfect for the holiday season.
Buy the Benton's fudge-coated peppermint cremes for $4.29.