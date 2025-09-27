The Decorative Aldi Bowls You Need For A More Festive Fall Season
As the autumn season is upon us, you might be considering grabbing a few more decorative pieces for events throughout the season. If you want an Aldi Find that will help you win friendsgiving or any fall occasion, for that matter, don't miss out on the Crofton brand of large and small pumpkin casserole dishes in white and orange.
Crofton baking dishes are already some of the must-have kitchen products you can find at Aldi, and its line of pumpkin casserole bowls is essential for making a festive fall dish. They're practically a copycat of the Le Creuset signature pumpkin cocotte and are even similar to the Staub enameled cast iron pumpkin cocotte. Sure, you have more color options from these other brands, but you won't pay the high price for these Crofton dishes, which are just $15 each.
At such a low price, you may as well get a complete set, which also includes two-pack mini pumpkin bowls for about $10 and pumpkin gravy boats for about $8 — all of which come in orange and white colors. The gravy boats have a capacity of around 20 ounces (591 milliliters), and the bases are dishwasher and microwave-safe (not the lids). Together, the Crofton pumpkin bowl collection gives you a variety of ways to make your kitchen (and elsewhere in your home) feel more festive.
Ways to use the Crofton pumpkin bowls to make the season festive
If you're lucky enough to snag the Crofton pumpkin casserole dishes, alongside the rest of the collection, you might be surprised at all the ways that you can use them. Some people on Facebook like to use there's for chili, macaroni and cheese, soups and stews, pot pies, and of course, casseroles (like green bean casserole for Thanksgiving). In fact, they're perfect for oven-to-table dishes throughout the fall season as the durable stoneware is safe to use in the oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep in mind that, like with previous models, you shouldn't put the lid in the oven. Additionally, this pumpkin collection is dishwasher and microwave-safe, including the gravy boat.
Shoppers who have acquired these Crofton pumpkin bowls and other models over the years have found creative ways to use them for more than just meals. As one of the Aldi Finds perfect for celebrating the spookiest season, you can use them as dishes for loose candies. You could even mix in your favorite nuts and legumes, and set it on the table with other snacks for holiday parties. Speaking of parties, you could use the casserole bowls for dips. Another option is to use the pumpkin stoneware purely as part of your fall and Halloween decor in the kitchen and elsewhere around the house. If you want to repurpose the Crofton pumpkin bowls on a whole other level, turn them into candles.