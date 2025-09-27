The Decorative Aldi Bowls You Need For A More Festive Fall Season

As the autumn season is upon us, you might be considering grabbing a few more decorative pieces for events throughout the season. If you want an Aldi Find that will help you win friendsgiving or any fall occasion, for that matter, don't miss out on the Crofton brand of large and small pumpkin casserole dishes in white and orange.

Crofton baking dishes are already some of the must-have kitchen products you can find at Aldi, and its line of pumpkin casserole bowls is essential for making a festive fall dish. They're practically a copycat of the Le Creuset signature pumpkin cocotte and are even similar to the Staub enameled cast iron pumpkin cocotte. Sure, you have more color options from these other brands, but you won't pay the high price for these Crofton dishes, which are just $15 each.

At such a low price, you may as well get a complete set, which also includes two-pack mini pumpkin bowls for about $10 and pumpkin gravy boats for about $8 — all of which come in orange and white colors. The gravy boats have a capacity of around 20 ounces (591 milliliters), and the bases are dishwasher and microwave-safe (not the lids). Together, the Crofton pumpkin bowl collection gives you a variety of ways to make your kitchen (and elsewhere in your home) feel more festive.