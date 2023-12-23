The Ultimate Ranking Of Aldi Chocolate Bars
There are so many chocolate brands to choose from at Aldi, vying for your attention and your favor. Most of us stick to what we know, never venturing beyond the collection we see each time we shop. But we can't love what we haven't tried. With such a large selection of confectionary snacks, there's no reason to limit yourself.
To help you find a wider array of chocolatey treats, I ransacked the Aldi candy shelves to bring you the ultimate ranking of their chocolate bar selection. Whether you're a chocolate lover or a fan of the grocery store itself, this article promises a mix of both, with over 20 candy bars to assess.
Join me as I unwrap the magic, one delectable bar at a time, in my quest to discover the quintessential ranking of Aldi's chocolate treasures. From taste and texture to production and quality, it's time to find the store's crème de la crème when it comes to chocolate.
21. Moser-Roth Dark 85% Cocoa
Moser-Roth's 85% Cocoa dark chocolate bar finds itself at the tail end of this ranking for a combination of reasons. With just 3 grams of sugar per bar, it leans towards an exceptionally low sweetness profile, a characteristic that may challenge the palates of those accustomed to a more balanced dark chocolate experience.
While that's to be expected with high cocoa-count chocolate, this one was aggressively earthy. Rather than striking a harmonious balance between bitter and a touch of sweet, it tasted more like 100% cocoa with no reprieve.
For those who appreciate a robust and bitter chocolate profile, this may prove to be a delightful choice. However, in the context of this list with an incredible array of options to choose from, the absence of a more nuanced flavor spectrum leaves this offering trailing behind its counterparts in our ultimate ranking of Aldi's chocolate bars.
20. Moser-Roth Dark Chili
The Moser-Roth Chili dark chocolate bar presents a unique blend of chocolate and spice that, while garnering my excitement, unfortunately, missed the mark. While the concept of infusing chocolate with chili is intriguing, the execution left much to be desired.
Anticipating a harmonious interplay of chocolate and heat, the initial bite disappointed, as the chocolate dominated without a hint of spice or warmth. However, an overwhelming burst of chili flavoring emerged on the back end, creating a disjointed flavor profile. The absence of a gradual heat buildup and the fragmented nature of the chocolate and spice interplay compromised the overall cohesiveness of the experience. While I had some high hopes for a more adventurous chocolate bar, Aldi let me down. The flavors failed to integrate seamlessly, relegating this offering to almost last in the ranking.
19. Choceur Coconut Flakes
The Choceur Coconut Flakes milk chocolate baroffered a sensory journey dominated by the pronounced aroma and flavor of coconut. With 15 grams of sugar per 5 squares or 33 grams, it sets the stage for a potentially indulgent experience.
The second you unwrap the bar, the robust scent of coconut takes center stage, and this aromatic promise translates directly into the flavor profile upon the first bite. However, the coconut presence overshadows the chocolate, creating an imbalance that may polarize preferences.
While coconut enthusiasts may find delight in this unapologetically coconut-forward creation, those seeking a more harmonious chocolate-coconut marriage like myself may be left desiring a greater equilibrium. The lack of a nuanced interplay between the two elements positions this bar at the tail end of the list, reflecting the need for a more balanced fusion of flavors for a broader appeal.
18. Choceur Coconut Macaroon
Another coconut-forward creation is Choceur's Belgian Milk Chocolate filled with Coconut Macaroon. While the inclusion of milk chocolate attempts to bring balance to the flavor profile with a sweet foundation, the overall sensory experience leaned heavily towards an intense coconut presence, overshadowing the chocolate elements once again.
The interplay between the rich, creamy milk chocolate and the assertive coconut macaroon flavor may appeal to coconut enthusiasts. However, for those seeking a more nuanced and balanced chocolate-coconut amalgamation, this offering may fall short of expectations. This option was definitely less aggressive than its Coconut Flakes counterpart, but only real coconut fans will find this one intriguing. Balance is key in confectionary pursuits, and this one needs a little more work.
17. Choceur Burnt Caramel Sea Salt
Up next on the list is Choceur's Belgian Milk Chocolate with Burnt Caramel Sea Salt option, presenting a flavor profile that doesn't quite work. The packaging promises a combination of burnt caramel and sea salt, but the execution left much to be desired.
The anticipated depth from the "burnt" or "charred" elements failed to materialize, resulting in a flavor profile that lacked the intended complexity. Moreover, the caramel, while intended to introduce a sweet and savory contrast, leaned towards an overpowering sweetness that didn't seamlessly integrate with the milk chocolate backdrop. The absence of a well-balanced interplay between the caramel, sea salt, and chocolate elements contributes to an overall lack of flavor harmony and a vote to veto it in my book.
16. Moser-Roth Dark 70% Cocoa
While it didn't secure an all-star placement on our list, the Moser-Roth 70% Cocoa dark chocolate bar emerges as a reliable choice within the realm of dark chocolate brands. With a modest 7 grams of sugar per bar, it caters to those seeking a balanced cocoa experience.
I praise this chocolate bar for its straightforward approach — slightly sweet, earthy, and a commendable absence of excessive bitterness. The lack of extensive notes may reflect its simplicity, where the chocolate's inherent qualities shine through without the need for elaborate descriptors. This is a solid dark chocolate bar. It caters to those with a preference for a straightforward and refined dark chocolate experience, offering a reliable choice for connoisseurs who appreciate the essence of quality cocoa without excessive sweetness or bitterness.
15. Moser-Roth White Madagascan Vanilla
White chocolate can be tough to swallow, literally, as it's usually very sweet compared to its milk and dark chocolate counterparts. Surprisingly, the Moser-Roth White Madagascan Vanilla chocolate bar showcases the delicate balance of sweet indulgence with a nuanced touch of vanilla richness. In the realm of white chocolate, this offering stands out for its commendable execution.
While inherently sweet with 11 grams of sugar per mini bar, it avoids overwhelming the palate with sugary notes, allowing a subtle dance of flavors to unfold. The distinct touch of Madagascan vanilla elevates the profile, imparting a sophisticated hint of vanilla bean that lingers pleasantly after each indulgent bite. Although the sweetness may limit larger servings, the quality and balance of flavors make this white chocolate variant a delightful treat in moderation.
14. Moser-Roth Dark Mint
The Moser-Roth Mint dark chocolate bar falls short of expectations in the realm of mint chocolate indulgence, but that doesn't mean it's something to forgo. I love the mixture of mint and chocolate, but the mint flavor in this one just wasn't strong enough for my liking. I enjoy the boldness of an Andes Mint, Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookie, and the occasional York Peppermint Patty, but in comparison, Moser-Roth's option is lackluster and bland, failing to captivate my taste buds.
While not bad by any means, the flavor profile was subdued, with the mint flavor appearing as an afterthought rather than a bold counterpart to the rich dark chocolate notes. I'd eat this one again, but it wouldn't be my first choice by far.
13. Schogetten Alpine Milk Chocolate
In the grand scheme of chocolate bars, Schogetten Alpine Milk Chocolate is a straightforward and dependable choice. While not exceptional, this one provides a reliable option for those who appreciate a more subdued sweetness in their milk chocolate.
The Alpine Milk Chocolate has a slight lean towards semi-sweetness that may appeal to individuals who prefer a less saccharine profile in their chocolate experience. While not in the realm of dark chocolate by any means, you won't find excess sugar or an overly sweet profile.
What I love most is the bite-sized format, allowing you to cap your chocolate intake. With 55 grams of sugar in every 100-gram serving, it caters to those seeking a convenient and no-fuss indulgence — the perfect after-dinner snack or midday pick-me-up.
12. Moser-Roth Dark Cranberry
The Moser-Roth Cranberry dark chocolate bar is definitely a standout in this lineup with its combination of dark chocolate and tart cranberry creating a unique taste experience. While the dark chocolate complements the tartness of the cranberry, there are certain aspects that might not resonate with every palate. The gritty texture of the cranberry pieces detracted from my personal enjoyment, and the cumulative tang of the fruit after a few bites leaned towards a pronounced acidity.
The Dark Cranberry options may not align perfectly with every taste preference, but it does hold potential appeal for fruit enthusiasts who appreciate the bold interplay of rich dark chocolate and tart cranberry. I think this one has its niche among those who savor the dynamic contrast of sweet and tangy in their chocolate experience, but it's not a favorite in my book.
11. Schogetten Dark Chocolate
If you're a dark chocolate fan, I suggest giving Schogetten's Dark Chocolate bar a try. This Aldi option offers a traditional yet balanced dark chocolate experience, putting it very close to the top 10 on this list. It strikes a harmonious balance between sweetness and the characteristic bitterness of cocoa that doesn't overwhelm the palate on either side of the scale.
The result is a classic and approachable dark chocolate bar that caters to both dark chocolate enthusiasts and those who appreciate a more measured cocoa intensity. I'm recognizing this one for its traditional yet refined profile. It may not be a flavor explosion with unique ingredients, but sometimes simplicity is all you need.
10. Schogetten Crunchy Peanut Butter
Breaking into the top 10 is Schogetten's Crunchy Peanut Butter bar. This deliciously different flavor presents a commendable effort in blending chocolate and peanut butter for a nuanced taste experience. While the chocolate and peanut butter combination is sweet and welcomed, the promise of "crunchy" falls short of expectations, ranking it higher on this list. Instead of a distinct crunch, the texture features tiny, gritty pieces that detract from the overall mouthfeel.
Despite this setback, the chocolate and peanut butter collaboration contributes to a more complex flavor profile compared to some counterparts on the list and distinguishes itself with its commendable effort in taste complexity. Boasting the accolade of "Taste of the Year," this chocolate bar is a must-try.
9. Moser-Roth Dark Sea Salt
Another stand-out in the dark chocolate world is Moser-Roth's Dark Sea Salt bar. This dark chocolate offering avoids excessive bitterness, offering a refined cocoa flavor that caters to a broad palate.
What sets it apart is the artful integration of sea salt, introduced later in the bite. This addition elevates the tasting experience by cutting through the richness of the cocoa, providing both textures with salt granules and bursts of savory notes within the sweet ensemble. Overall, this one surprised me by earning its ninth-place spot, but you know a chocolate bar is just that good when you want more than one piece.
8. Choceur Mint Creme
In 8th place, you'll find Choceur's Belgian Dark Chocolate with Mint Creme, featuring a well-balanced interplay of dark chocolate and the refreshing essence of mint. That mint flavor is highlighted in the harder shell's interior in the form of a creamy mint center.
While the balance between dark chocolate and mint is commendable, this one is still a bit subdued in comparison to other options on the shelves. The initial promise of bold mint flavors gradually succumbs to the assertiveness of the dark chocolate, leaving a desire for a more pronounced and enduring minty experience. Despite that gradual shift in dominance towards dark chocolate, its overall profile still delivers a pleasurable and nuanced chocolate experience for those who appreciate the classic combination of mint and chocolate.
7. Choceur Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt
Presenting a delightful symphony of dark chocolate flavors with a savory twist for aficionados, the Choceur Belgian Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt bar is another stellar choice from Aldi. The dark chocolate profile, marked by its richness and bitterness, sets the stage for a sophisticated tasting experience.
The introduction of sea salt truly elevates this bar, strategically placed to cut through the earthy notes of the chocolate. The result is a burst of savory infusion that not only enhances the overall flavor complexity but also provides a satisfying contrast in every bite. This is one of those chocolate bars you have to try to know just what you're missing in the world of confection.
6. Moser-Roth Toffee Crunch
Up next is Moser-Roth's Toffee Crunch bar, securing the sixth position in our ranking. This one was a pleasant surprise, marrying the delectable notes of butterscotch with caramel undertones, all on a foundation of velvety milk chocolate.
While I'm not a fan of toffee, something about this one drew me in and made me want more. That rich browned butter complemented rather than overwhelmed the profile. However, as you savor this treat, a gradual increase in sweetness becomes evident, a characteristic that may be a touch too pronounced for some palates after a few bites. While the sweetness intensifies over time, it still remains a delightful choice for those who appreciate the nuanced interplay of flavors in their chocolate indulgence.
5. Schogetten Milk Chocolate filled with Caramel Brownie Cream
Schogetten's Milk Chocolate filled with Caramel Brownie Cream bar is absolutely delicious. I have nothing negative to say about this one. The flavor profile is unlike any other option on the list in the best way possible.
The initial sweetness of the chocolate paves the way for the rich essence of brownie cream, creating a luscious and indulgent experience. The crescendo comes with the lingering presence of caramel on the back end of the bite, skillfully balancing sweetness and depth. Between the sequential layers of flavor complexity and the overall cohesion of the profile, this is, hands down, a must-try on your next trip to Aldi.
4. Moser-Roth Dark Sea Salt Caramel
Securing fourth place is Moser-Roth's Dark Sea Salt Caramel bar and boy, this one is a masterpiece of simplicity and perfection. The bar boasts a subtle dark chocolate foundation that serves as an ideal canvas for the artful interplay of caramel and sea salt.
This chocolate bar excels in balance, with the caramel contributing a delightful sweetness that doesn't overpower the profile. The addition of sea salt introduces a textural element that cuts through the sweetness, providing a nuanced contrast without succumbing to liquid caramel excess. The epic result is a true balance of savory and sweet. I'm telling you, this one will change your opinion when it comes to chocolate desserts and treats.
3. Choceur Peanuts & Cornflakes
I had no idea that cornflakes were even an option in the realm of chocolate bars, but Aldi really knows its stuff. The Choceur Peanuts & Cornflakes bar, securing the bronze medal, emerges as a triumph of balance and texture.
This one features a smooth and creamy milk chocolate base, providing the perfect canvas for a delightful interplay of flavors and crunch. The cornflakes act as a brilliant foil, cutting through the sweetness of the chocolate, while the peanuts, halved for optimal texture, introduce a layer of saltiness that elevates the overall taste experience. Sweet, salty, and crunchy notes play together, making me wish I hadn't experienced it because it's a new flavor symphony I crave. Try it and see for yourself.
2. Choceur Salted Pretzel Pieces
My choice for runner-up is Choceur's Salted Pretzel Pieces bar — a standout among its peers by far. This one features a smooth and creamy milk chocolate base filled with real, substantial pretzel chunks. When you take your first bite, you get a satisfying crunch that almost feels homemade.
The distinguishing feature of this chocolate bar is its thoughtful balance of flavors and textures. The milk chocolate, while familiar, is notably less sweet than some of the others on the list, allowing the salty pretzel pieces to shine. I can't stress how good this one is, so even if you're not a sweet and savory person, I'm begging you to give this option a try.
1. Choceur Crunchy Caramel Sea Salt
This chocolate bar was life-changing. Coming in hot at number one is Choceur's Crunchy Caramel Sea Salt bar, and it was truly the best in this line-up. Its smooth and creamy milk chocolate base serves as the perfect vehicle for the flavors inside.
This chocolate bar captivates with its pronounced sweetness, courtesy of the luscious milk chocolate, enhanced by the addition of delectable caramel pieces. The introduction of sea salt then emerges as the hero, skillfully providing both texture and a burst of savory notes that expertly balance the inherent sweetness.
While other bars on this list feature the same or relatively the same ingredients, Choceur nailed the recipe with this one. Everything is truly balanced, and I mean it when I say your tastebuds will thank you after just one bite.