March Aldi Finds For The Sweetest Easter Ever
Whether you're celebrating Easter or just looking for a sweet way to start spring, Aldi has a new series of seasonal products hopping onto shelves throughout March. There are various in-store brands of candies, sweets, drinks, and baskets to explore, from Choceur and Bake Shop to Huntington Home and Emporium. Aldi's seasonal products will be hitting stores on the first three Wednesdays this month: March 6, 13, and 20. As with all limited-time Aldi store brand products, Aldi Finds can usually be found in the center of the store.
Since the new items are dropping throughout the month, it will be easy to grab a new springy Easter treat or product on every weekly grocery trip, regardless of whether they're for Good Friday or just a good Friday. While perusing the new finds, don't forget to pick up some Easter eggs to decorate.
Choceur Peanut Butter Bunnies
Fans of peanut butter cups will be happy to know that one of the first goodies Aldi is dropping this month is a 6-ounce bag of milk chocolate bunnies with a peanut butter filling. This chocolate snack will be available starting March 6 and can be picked up for $3.99 per bag.
Choceur Chocolate Coins
While Choceur Chocolate Coins can't replace your treasured Aldi quarter, you may want to keep one in your pocket at all times, nonetheless. This 4.06-ounce bag of chocolate coins is decorated on the outside with seasonally appropriate pastel colors and designs. It will be available on March 6 and cost $2.69 (that's a pretty good exchange rate).
Choceur Chocolate Surprise Egg
This Aldi brand surprise egg isn't quite the same as its Kinder counterpart; you won't find small toys inside, but you will find either an assortment of European chocolates or milk cream-filled chocolates, depending on which you pick up. Starting March 6, you can grab a couple of these extra-large eggs — each weighing 12.35 ounces — for $6.49.
Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs
If you'd rather have more chocolate truffles and less chocolate shell than you'd find in your chocolate surprise egg, bags of chocolate truffle eggs will also be available for $3.99 starting March 6. These milk, dark, and white chocolate truffles come in six flavors: Strawberry rhubarb, raspberry cream, sea salt caramel, mousse au chocolate, orange vanilla, and coconut.
Choceur Bunny Bark
Two chocolate bark treats will be available on March 6 for those who like their sweets in big slabs. One bunny-shaped bark is a Belgian milk chocolate base with sweet chocolate sprinkles. The other is a Belgian white chocolate bunny with birthday cake flavor and colored sprinkles. Both are 4.4 ounces of chocolate and sell for $3.99.
Clancy's Carrot Cake or Sweet Vanilla Kettle Corn
It's hard to resist a salty, sweet, crunchy snack. Five-ounce bags of carrot cake or sweet vanilla-flavored kettle corn will hit Aldi's shelves starting March 13 and can be picked up for $2.29. These seasonal kettle corn mixes from Aldi's snack brand, Clancy's, have been a fan favorite in many flavors, but the consensus has been that a single 5-ounce bag isn't quite enough; you may want to plan ahead by grabbing a few during your trip.
Bake Shop Carrot Cake Sandwich Cookies
If you prefer your carrot cake to be more dessert-like than a bag of popcorn or can't see a good reason to eat carrot cake without cream cheese frosting, Aldi is releasing a box of carrot cake cookie sandwiches generously stuffed with cream cheese filling on March 13. Each box will contain 12 cookie sandwiches, and the 15.5-ounce box will cost $4.79.
Benton's Easter Cookies
For slightly less decadent cookies that still have plenty of springtime flair, packages of Belgian chocolate-dipped and sprinkle-adorned Easter cookies are finding space on Aldi shelves on March 13. These festive bunny- and egg-shaped cookies come in a 10.6-ounce package and will be available for $2.99.
Huntington Home Character Rope Easter Basket
One of the tell-tale signs of an Easter celebration is a colorful Easter basket to put candies, chocolates, and easter eggs in. Aldi's Huntington Home rope baskets are making their way to shelves on March 13 in four adorable options: A blue bunny, a white bunny, a yellow chick, and a rainbow-handled basket. Though these baskets are perfect for Easter, they're cute enough to be springtime (or anytime) decor for anyone. They'll be $4.99 each.
Huntington Home Tray Objects
Whether you're decorating a tray or other home surface, Aldi's variety of tray objects brings a springtime mood into any space. Four sets are coming to stores. One features a pink "Hoppy Easter" sign, a Peter Cottontail carrot patch sign, a green speckled agg, and a beaded bunny charm. Another features a white rabbit figurine, a Cottontail sign set, a carrot figurine, and a beaded carrot charm. The third includes a little gnome figurine, a watering can full of flowers figurine, a rolling pin figurine, and a pastel beaded jam charm. The fourth consists of a flowering boots decal, a stack of books reading "Bloom with kindness," a white bird figurine, and a beaded flower charm. All four sets will be available on March 13 for $4.99 each.
Oh Me, Oh My Cranberry Lime Mimosa
If your Aldi carries booze, a ready-to-drink cranberry-lime mimosa will be available for $7.99 a bottle starting March 13. The bottle is 750 milliliter size, and the ABV is 8%. Aldi has previously released seasonal spring pre-mixed mimosa flavors like pineapple for Easter, and this cranberry-lime offers another springtime flavor option.
Emporium Selection Easter Truckle Assortment
What's a celebration without cheese? Aldi's fan-favorite store brand cheese, Emporium Selection, is releasing three springy cheeses on March 20 for $3.99 per 5.3-ounce wax-sealed block. The Wensleydale with lemon and honey is decorated to look like a peppy little yellow chick, while the Wensleydale with raspberry and white chocolate is a pretty pink egg shape. For a more traditional cheese option, there is the aged English cheddar.
Specially Selected Spring Macarons
Nothing says colorful cookies like a box of French macarons, and Aldi is delivering boxes of spring assortment macarons to shelves on March 20. The package of 12 macarons includes two each of blueberry, raspberry, blood orange, coconut, pistachio, and lemon-flavored cookies. Each box will be $4.59.