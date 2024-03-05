March Aldi Finds For The Sweetest Easter Ever

Whether you're celebrating Easter or just looking for a sweet way to start spring, Aldi has a new series of seasonal products hopping onto shelves throughout March. There are various in-store brands of candies, sweets, drinks, and baskets to explore, from Choceur and Bake Shop to Huntington Home and Emporium. Aldi's seasonal products will be hitting stores on the first three Wednesdays this month: March 6, 13, and 20. As with all limited-time Aldi store brand products, Aldi Finds can usually be found in the center of the store.

Since the new items are dropping throughout the month, it will be easy to grab a new springy Easter treat or product on every weekly grocery trip, regardless of whether they're for Good Friday or just a good Friday. While perusing the new finds, don't forget to pick up some Easter eggs to decorate.