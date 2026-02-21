Transform Grapes Into Irresistible Sweet And Sour Candy With Just 3 Ingredients

There's something to be said for combining a few ingredients, popping them in the freezer, and ending up with an impressive homemade candy. These sweet and sour candy grapes will take you back to childhood memories of biting into a sour candy that makes your mouth tingle and pucker. The icy outside of each grape is tart, cold, and crunchy, and gives way to a juicy burst of natural sweetness. It's a fun DIY snack that tastes more like candy than fruit, and is an easy treat that anyone can make. It's one of the few homemade candy ideas that offers the vitamins and fiber that natural fruit provides.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love when an everyday ingredient gets discovered and has its moment in the spotlight. Grapes are nature's candy, and when dolled up just a little, can be the treat everyone is asking for. Once the grapes are frozen, pop them into a baggie for easy snacking."