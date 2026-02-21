Transform Grapes Into Irresistible Sweet And Sour Candy With Just 3 Ingredients
There's something to be said for combining a few ingredients, popping them in the freezer, and ending up with an impressive homemade candy. These sweet and sour candy grapes will take you back to childhood memories of biting into a sour candy that makes your mouth tingle and pucker. The icy outside of each grape is tart, cold, and crunchy, and gives way to a juicy burst of natural sweetness. It's a fun DIY snack that tastes more like candy than fruit, and is an easy treat that anyone can make. It's one of the few homemade candy ideas that offers the vitamins and fiber that natural fruit provides.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love when an everyday ingredient gets discovered and has its moment in the spotlight. Grapes are nature's candy, and when dolled up just a little, can be the treat everyone is asking for. Once the grapes are frozen, pop them into a baggie for easy snacking."
Gather the ingredients for sour candy grapes
To make this recipe, pick up some green grapes. Large grapes will be more fun to bite into and also make a better presentation. While you're in the produce section grab two juicy limes. For the coating you'll need cane sugar and citric acid.
Step 1: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
Step 2: Pull the stems off the grapes
Pull the grapes from the stems and add them to a large bowl.
Step 3: Squeeze on lime juice
Squeeze the lime juice on the grapes and toss until coated.
Step 4: Mix sugar and citric acid
In a medium bowl, combine the sugar and citric acid.
Step 5: Roll the grapes in the sugar mixture
Roll the grapes in the sugar mixture and place them on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer with space in between each grape.
Step 6: Cover and freeze
Cover and freeze for 2-3 hours before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|168
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|39.4 g
|Sodium
|9.6 mg
|Protein
|0.9 g
Can the candy grapes be customized with different flavors?
You can easily customize the sour candy grapes to change up the flavor. First off, changing the citrus is an easy way to add a twist. Lemon juice would add a sharper and brighter flavor, while orange juice would offer more sweetness and less tang. Add a combination for a fun mixture.
Instead of using plain cane sugar, add coconut sugar for a more caramelized sweetness. You could also try a flavored sugar, such as vanilla sugar. Instead of sugar, try adding in a flavored Jell-O packet, which already contains sugar and extra flavoring, which will vary depending on the flavor. Lime, lemon, and green apple would work well for the sour grapes and would add a nostalgic taste.
When coating the grapes before freezing, you could change the flavor by adding cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger for a chai-inspired flavoring. Or go the spicy route with a little chili powder or Tajin. When serving, adding some fresh lemon or lime zest is a nice touch, or to play down the tartness, you could dust the grapes lightly with powdered sugar.
What is citric acid and why is it used for the candy grapes?
Citric acid is a food-safe, naturally occurring acid found in citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes. It is made through a fermentation process that converts the sugars of corn, sugar beets, or molasses into citric acid that is identical to the citric acid found in the fruit. This process is similar to the method by which other fermented foods, such as yogurt and kombucha, are created.
It's used here to give us the sour flavor. When you combine it with sugar and lime juice, it enhances the tartness without the need for extra liquid, which would end up left behind in the mixing bowl. Because it is in powder form, it can be added to the sugar easily and will cling to the lime juice-coated grapes and deliver a sour candy experience.
You will find citric acid used in many other products. It is a staple used in sour candies, fruit snacks, sodas, and sports drinks. If you have leftover citric acid, try adding a pinch to soups and sauces to brighten up the flavor. Add a bit to sparkling water for a tangy drink and sprinkle it on fruit to keep it from browning. It can also be used for canning jams or jellies.