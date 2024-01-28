Valentine's Day Cuban Pastry Hearts Recipe

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to test out heart-shaped recipes. Whether you're celebrating solo or with loved ones, a fun aesthetic turns any dish into something extra special. For a uniquely salty twist, Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara shares these Valentine's Day Cuban pastry hearts. "I wanted to create a savory Valentine's Day, treat," she says, "because recipes typically lean towards creating something sweet."

These bites are reminiscent of a Cuban sandwich, and Vergara says, "I really like creating dishes that have something familiar presented in a different way ... that is how these pastries came to be." A hearty sandwich requires a committed appetite, but as Vergara says, "The thing I like most about this recipe is how you get a ton of flavor in a small bite." If you're unfamiliar with the classic sandwich, she says, "The combination of ham, cheese, yellow mustard, and pickles, all within a buttery and flaky puff pastry, is just so addictive!"