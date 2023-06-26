Are Palm Sugar And Coconut Sugar The Same Thing?

If you've been whipping up homemade pad Thai for dinner, then you've probably seen palm sugar listed in the recipe's ingredients. You may have wondered: What exactly is palm sugar, and can you sub in a few tablespoons of coconut sugar from that bag in the kitchen pantry instead?

Indeed, the world of sugar is as varied as it is sweet. While palm sugar and coconut sugar are both natural sweeteners extracted and boiled down from the sap of flowers on trees, the two sugars are not the same. While a coconut tree is a type of palm and both plants are part of the Arecaceae family, the trees differ greatly in the type of fruit they produce, their root systems, and even the texture of their bark (you'll likely recognize some palm trees as those with a scaly exterior and fanned-out leaves compared to the smooth trunk of a coconut tree).

Coconut trees exclusively produce coconuts, while other palm trees don't necessarily bear fruit (though some do produce fruits like dates). However, both trees have blossoming flowers from which the sap is harvested to make particularly complex, deep-flavored sugar with notes of caramel, maple, and honey, similar to the flavors of brown sugar, but less intense and overly sweet. Palm sugar is made from the sap of flowers growing on palm trees, while coconut sugar is made via similar extraction methods but from the stems of the coconut tree's budding flowers, resulting in subtle flavor differences and uses.