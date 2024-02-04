Why Citric Acid Needs To Be A Part Of Your Seasoning Arsenal

To some, citric acid might sound like a scary chemical used exclusively in factories that make gummy tarantulas and Sour Patch Kids. On the contrary, it's a naturally occurring ingredient found in citrus fruits and other produce, first isolated from a lemon by the Swedish–German chemist Carl Wilhelm Scheele back in 1784.

Powdered citric acid, which is made by fermenting molasses and corn starch with the fungus Aspergillus niger, is easy to find — on the white market, to boot — and serves as a powerful flavoring and preservation agent in everyday kitchens. If you haven't already, you should add it to your rotation of pantry essentials.

Beyond its role in mouth-puckering confections, the flavorless ingredient can step in as a versatile workhorse for sweet and savory dishes alike. (And yes, it's also used in some cleaning solutions, but so is baking soda.) But before you go sprinkling it everywhere, there are a few things to keep in mind when using citric acid in your home cooking.