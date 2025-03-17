Brown Butter Ooey Gooey Brookie Recipe

Why settle for just a cookie or just a brownie when you could have both, all neatly tucked into one decadent little square? That's exactly what you get when you enjoy a brookie, a brownie and cookie hybrid, which manages to effortlessly infuse the best of both worlds into one succinct little treat. This ooey gooey brookie recipe from developer Kate Shungu takes things a step further by incorporating brown butter into the mix, resulting in a delightfully sweet dessert with rich, nutty undertones.

For those unfamiliar with brown butter, it's simply plain old butter that's been heated (typically on the stovetop) until it's browned and slightly caramelized. It's a popular inclusion in baked goods because it offers up a distinctly fragrant and nutty flavor profile, something that works particularly well in these brookies. "I love how these brookies have a slightly nutty flavor from the browned butter," Shungu says, adding, "It's enough to ask 'what's that?' without it being overpowering." She even notes that these brookies got the stamp of approval from her five-year-old, who picked up on caramel notes, so it's safe to say that this is one treat that the entire family is going to enjoy.