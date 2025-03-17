Brown Butter Ooey Gooey Brookie Recipe
Why settle for just a cookie or just a brownie when you could have both, all neatly tucked into one decadent little square? That's exactly what you get when you enjoy a brookie, a brownie and cookie hybrid, which manages to effortlessly infuse the best of both worlds into one succinct little treat. This ooey gooey brookie recipe from developer Kate Shungu takes things a step further by incorporating brown butter into the mix, resulting in a delightfully sweet dessert with rich, nutty undertones.
For those unfamiliar with brown butter, it's simply plain old butter that's been heated (typically on the stovetop) until it's browned and slightly caramelized. It's a popular inclusion in baked goods because it offers up a distinctly fragrant and nutty flavor profile, something that works particularly well in these brookies. "I love how these brookies have a slightly nutty flavor from the browned butter," Shungu says, adding, "It's enough to ask 'what's that?' without it being overpowering." She even notes that these brookies got the stamp of approval from her five-year-old, who picked up on caramel notes, so it's safe to say that this is one treat that the entire family is going to enjoy.
Gather the ingredients for brown butter brookies
Since this recipe effectively turns two desserts into one, you'll need ingredients to make both brownies and cookies. For the brownie portion, you'll need unsalted butter, sugar, cocoa powder, all-purpose flour, salt, eggs, vanilla extract, and semi-sweet chocolate chips. For the cookie layer, you'll need more unsalted butter, brown sugar, an egg, flour, baking soda, salt, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Step 1: Line a baking pan
Line an 8x8-inch pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 325 F.
Step 3: Brown the butter for the brownies
To make the brownie layer, place the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Allow to cook, stirring constantly, until the butter is light brown, about 3–5 minutes.
Step 4: Set the butter aside
Pour the butter into a small dish and set aside to cool.
Step 5: Whisk the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, cocoa powder, flour, and salt.
Step 6: Add the wet ingredients
Whisk in the brown butter, eggs, and vanilla.
Step 7: Add chocolate chips
Stir in the chocolate chips.
Step 8: Pour batter into baking dish
Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Step 9: Brown butter for cookie layer
To make the cookie layer, place the butter in a medium skillet over medium heat. Allow to cook, stirring occasionally, until the butter is light brown.
Step 10: Set the butter aside
Pour the butter into a small dish and set aside to cool.
Step 11: Combine butter and sugar
In a large bowl, mix the brown butter with the brown sugar until combined.
Step 12: Add the egg
Stir in the egg.
Step 13: Mix the dough
Add the flour, baking soda, and salt, and stir just until combined.
Step 14: Add chocolate chips
Stir in ⅓ cup chocolate chips.
Step 15: Dollop cookie dough onto brownie batter
Drop tablespoons of the cookie dough mixture into the brownie batter.
Step 16: Swirl the batters together
Use a knife or offset spatula to gently swirl the cookie dough into the brownie batter.
Step 17: Top with chocolate chips
Scatter the remaining 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips on top.
Step 18: Bake the brookie
Bake for 30–35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Step 19: Slice and serve
Allow to cool completely before cutting into squares to serve.
What are some tips for browning butter?
Brown butter is not an incredibly difficult thing to make — after all, it does involve a single ingredient — but that doesn't mean that it's completely foolproof. The biggest worry is ending up with burnt brown butter, but Shungu has some helpful tips to ensure that you whip up the ingredient with ease. For starters, make sure you're using the right pan. "Use a medium-sized skillet for 4–6 tablespoons of butter," she says. "It allows the butter to brown more evenly than a small skillet."
Secondly, make sure you keep things moving the whole time, otherwise the butter might brown unevenly. Next up, you'll want to look out for tell-tale signs that your brown butter is ready to come off the heat. "The butter will start to pop and sizzle rapidly when it's about to turn brown on the bottom," Shungu explains. "Wear an oven glove if you're concerned about it splattering onto your hands." Finally, once the butter is ready to go, make sure you transfer it to a bowl even after you take it off the heat — if you keep it in the pan, it will likely end up burning.
How can I customize these brookies?
Brookies are already somewhat customized by design, seeing as someone decided that just one single dessert wasn't enough, so why not make it two? But, of course, if you'd like to customize things even further, there's really no limit. Perhaps the easiest customization you can make (and one that will perhaps help you use up ingredients sitting in your pantry) is to switch out the chocolate chips for a more adventurous choice. "Use white chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, or butterscotch chips instead of chocolate chips," Shungu suggests. Better yet, why not use one type of chip in the cookie layer and another in the brownie layer?
Another way to customize these brookies is to add a somewhat unexpected flavor profile into the mix: citrus. "Add the zest of one orange to the cookie dough batter for a hint of citrus," Shungu says, likening the flavor addition to that of a chocolate orange. Her final suggestion is to simply keep the recipe the same but make more of it. As-is, the recipe is made in an 8x8-inch pan and yields nine servings, but you can easily double the recipe and use a 13x9-inch pan instead.