14 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover BBQ Sauce

Barbecue sauce is one of those condiments you always need to have on hand — but it can be difficult to know exactly what to do with it. Whether you've made a batch of barbecue sauce or bought one of the underrated barbecue sauces that you should have tried a long time ago, it can be tough to figure out how to use your leftovers once you've switched your grill off. Barbecue sauce's sticky, sweet, salty, smoky tones may be perfect for your charred meat, but during the winter months, it can sit in your pantry or fridge, looking neglected and sad. Leave it for long enough, and it can start to go bad, leaving you with leftover barbecue sauce that's just gone to waste.

Don't despair, though, folks: There is another way. Barbecue sauce may not seem very versatile, but once you look beyond its intended uses, there's a host of ways you can employ it in the kitchen. Barbecue sauce's balance of sweetness and tanginess makes it an excellent substitute for tomato sauce in a lot of situations, and in others, it can amp up the flavor of your tomato-based dishes. Leftover barbecue sauce can also be used to add a bolder taste in slightly more unpredictable ways: We bet you never thought of putting it in your caramelized onions or frying your eggs in it, right?