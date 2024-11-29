The Most Underrated BBQ Sauces You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

Barbecue is by no means an American invention, but we've certainly taken the idea and run with it. Regardless of what's being barbecued, some would argue that the secret is in the sauce. Indeed, it's so embedded in our culture that you can tell where in the U.S. you are just by the barbecue sauce served there.

From spicy and smoky to fruity and sweet, there's no lack of variety when it comes to barbecue sauces Americans love. And, while there are many popular store-bought barbecue sauces available from well-known brand names, some of these can be kind of boring. This led me down a proverbial rabbit hole of exploration to discover some of the more obscure and flavorful barbecue sauces out there.

I stocked up on some of the more interesting finds and sampled them, to share my first-hand impressions with you. You might want to take out your notepad and jot some of these down. These are the most underrated barbecue sauces you'll wish you tried sooner, and will want to add to your culinary arsenal immediately.