The Most Underrated BBQ Sauces You'll Wish You Tried Sooner
Barbecue is by no means an American invention, but we've certainly taken the idea and run with it. Regardless of what's being barbecued, some would argue that the secret is in the sauce. Indeed, it's so embedded in our culture that you can tell where in the U.S. you are just by the barbecue sauce served there.
From spicy and smoky to fruity and sweet, there's no lack of variety when it comes to barbecue sauces Americans love. And, while there are many popular store-bought barbecue sauces available from well-known brand names, some of these can be kind of boring. This led me down a proverbial rabbit hole of exploration to discover some of the more obscure and flavorful barbecue sauces out there.
I stocked up on some of the more interesting finds and sampled them, to share my first-hand impressions with you. You might want to take out your notepad and jot some of these down. These are the most underrated barbecue sauces you'll wish you tried sooner, and will want to add to your culinary arsenal immediately.
Lillie's Q - Smoky Barbeque Sauce
When it comes to authentic Southern flavors, Lillie's Q delivers the goods. Its recipes were developed by award-winning Chef Charlie McKenna, who learned a lot by traveling the BBQ competition circuit, and his regionally-inspired sauces are loaded with #SmotherlyLove. Each sauce is made with the highest-quality ingredients that are free from gluten, MSG, high-fructose corn syrup, modified food starches, and artificial colors or preservatives.
The Smoky Barbeque Sauce is a boldly-flavored, yet well-balanced. Its aroma is pungent with liquid smoke and a hint of spice that hits your nose with just the right notes. The sauce itself is moderately thick, giving it just the right texture for dipping, a marinade, or a delicious way to upgrade your next batch of chicken salad.
The flavor of this sauce can best be described as an umami bomb bursting with richness. Brown sugar and apple juice help to temper the heat and acidity conferred by the apple cider vinegar, lime juice, and cayenne pepper. Worcestershire sauce and mustard lend some savoriness and tanginess that really make your mouth water as you dig in. If you're worried about heat, this sauce is not too spicy. It has just a hint of warmth that helps spread the flavors across your tongue without totally desensitizing it.
Purchase Lillie's Q – Smoky Barbeque Sauce from Amazon for $5.98.
Cattlemen's Carolina Tangy Gold BBQ
Among BBQ sauces you've probably never tried before is a Carolina-style tangy gold variety, like the one from Cattlemen's. This type of sauce is characterized by its distinctive color, with a light burnt-orange hue. It gets this unusual shade from the prominent presence of mustard. This particular brand contains a hefty amount of distilled and apple cider vinegar, mustard seed, soy sauce, cayenne peppers, tomato paste, molasses, and a host of spices for a knock-your-socks-off flavor combination.
The scent of this sauce is dominated by the vinegar and mustard, having a sharpness that forecasts the zesty, tangy flavor. The texture is on the thick side, resembling that of melted peanut butter when you pour it out of the bottle. It's an ideal sauce for use as a glaze for pulled pork, chicken wings, salmon, or shrimp.
Its distinctive flavor is rife with elements of smoke, acid, heat, and sweetness, all harmoniously balanced to perfection. The star of the show may be the mustard, but the savory notes from the molasses help to mitigate some of the acidic and astringent notes. While some heat is present, it's not overwhelming, making this a great sauce for anyone to enjoy.
Purchase Cattlemen's Carolina Tangy Gold BBQ from Amazon for $3.29.
6666 Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce
I admit, at first glance, the name of this BBQ sauce is what caught my attention. That said, as I continued investigating it and then sampled it, I was smitten. The 6666 Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce is, as the bottle says, ranch-tested and cowboy-approved — the 6666 ranch, located near Guthrie, Texas, has been running continuously since 1870. This blend has all the classic sweet and smoky notes for which Texas barbecue sauce is known.
Featuring ample garlic and ancho chili peppers, this sauce is the perfect complement for barbecued pork or beef. It also would be an ideal ingredient to kick up a batch of homemade or store-bought baked beans for the ultimate summer cookout.
While the aroma of this sauce is quite spicy, its flavor is less so. The texture is on the thinner side, making it a great sauce for slathering over ribs or brisket. Though the acidity from the tomatoes and vinegar are notable, these are tempered by the molasses and natural smoke flavor, which permeate this sauce from the moment it hits your tongue to the aftertaste. While the heat lingers a touch, it's still fairly mild compared with other sauces I've tried.
Purchase 6666 Four Sixes Wagon Boss Original BBQ Sauce from Amazon for $6.64.
Up South BBQ Sauce
Up South BBQ Sauce represents a true mashup of cultures and flavors. The sauce was developed with both Southern and Midwestern sensibilities in mind, featuring bold sweetness with a hint of savoriness for a unique blend that's sure to titillate your taste buds. The base of this sauce is made from ketchup, which gives it a distinctive, tangy aroma. While the sauce is not super thick, it does have a nice texture that's smooth and luscious.
The first thing you'll notice with this sauce is a zestiness that makes your mouth pucker, thanks to the ketchup and apple cider vinegar. This quickly makes way for that burst of sweetness from brown sugar, honey, and molasses. As the sauce moves from the front of your mouth to the back of your throat, a subtle hint of spice creeps in from the hot sauce. All of this is punctuated by umami elements from the Worcestershire sauce, and a hint of smokiness from the smoked paprika.
This complex but sweet sauce would be amazing with pork, chicken, or seafood, lending itself to more delicately flavored meat. It would also be a delightful accompaniment to roasted or grilled vegetables. You can also try adding it to a vinaigrette for a spin on a classic salad dressing, to enjoy with grilled romaine lettuce, blue cheese, and crumbled bacon bits.
Purchase Up South BBQ Sauce from Amazon for $10.00.
Conchita Guava BBQ Sauce
Fruit and fruit juice are a common way to add sweetness to BBQ sauce, and the fruit is often used as an enhancement, this Guava BBQ Sauce from Conchita takes this concept to a whole new level. The guava is showcased, lending pulpy goodness and authentic Hispanic flair. This company, which got its start in Cuba, leans into sweet and savory combinations and bold flavors common in Latin culture.
The aroma of this sauce is decidedly fruit-forward, with hints of tomato and vinegar coming through. It's moderately thick but also smooth. While this sauce is sweeter than most, it isn't cloying, having a nice balance between acidity, smokiness, and a mild dash of spice that's just enough to temper the guava.
While this could be used as a traditional BBQ sauce, its distinctive flavor lends itself to creative appetizers and sides, like savory meatballs and fried plantains. It would also be dynamite as a mixer in BBQ-infused cocktails, like a grilled fruit sangria or a spin on a margarita. Lastly, if you are looking to jazz up homemade cranberry sauce during the holiday season, and want something to tame the tartness of the fruit while lending complexity, this is just what the doctor ordered.
Purchase Conchita Guava BBQ Sauce from Amazon for $4.29.
Heath Riles BBQ Tangy Vinegar Barbecue Sauce, Champion Pitmaster Recipe
If you like a little zip in your sauce, look no further than Heath Riles BBQ Tangy Vinegar Barbecue Sauce, Champion Pitmaster Recipe. Riles has garnered over 70 Grand Championship titles and numerous perfect scores for his sauce creations at competitions on the BBQ circuit. This one, which has elements of a classic Memphis-style BBQ sauce to it, features vinegar front and center, for a tang that's certain to wake up your taste buds.
While it has ketchup as its base, this is a relatively thin sauce that has a look and texture similar to an Asian sweet and sour sauce. Its aroma and flavor are assertively acidic, making your mouth pucker the second it hits your tongue. While you can taste the sugar and spices, they take a back seat to the apple cider vinegar.
This sauce would be great slathered on ribs or any pork dish. It also would make a killer salad dressing with just a little added honey and a dash of Dijon mustard to help temper the acidity. If you're looking for a BBQ sauce to transform into a marinade, this is a great option. The high acidity levels make it a great tenderizer while providing bold flavor.
Purchase Heath Riles BBQ Tangy Vinegar Barbecue Sauce, Champion Pitmaster Recipe from Amazon for $10.75.
Cookies Original Sweet and Smoky BBQ Sauce
Cookies Original Sweet and Smoky BBQ Sauce is the most classic variety you'll find — the recipe has been a staple since its invention in 1976. This is a sauce that could replace boring old ketchup in any number of recipes, from homemade meatloaf to Sloppy Joes. It would also be stellar mixed with mayonnaise for a spread that's certain to upgrade any sandwich, from a club to grilled cheese.
The aroma of this sauce is intensely smoky, which portends good things to come. Its texture most closely resembles smooth tomato paste, being thick and scoopable. If you plan on using this as a dipping sauce, you might consider heating it to help loosen it a bit.
While the flavor isn't necessarily complex, it does give the taste of home for a lot of people. Just read a few reviews and you'll see a pattern emerge. A lot of kids grew up eating this sauce and have fond memories of it. Since it isn't often available in many grocery stores, you may have to order it online to get that nostalgic flavor that'll transport you to your childhood.
Purchase Cookies Original Sweet and Smoky BBQ Sauce from Amazon for $12.99.
Braswell Sauce Barbeque Vidalia Onion
Onion lovers rejoice, there is finally a BBQ sauce just for you. This Vidalia Onion creation from Braswell is a revelation for those who enjoy putting caramelized onions on everything. Though it's made with a ketchup base, this sauce excels at bold flavor. Vidalia onions are well known for their inherent sweetness, which bolsters this sauce and helps to temper the acidity of the tomatoes.
The aroma of this sauce is a mélange of tomato and onion, featuring both relatively equally. This sauce has a distinctive chunky texture that's different from all the rest. It's quite thick and rich, and the flavor is loaded with allium goodness, though there are tangy vinegar notes and a delicate heat that creeps in toward the end.
Worcestershire sauce adds just the right amount of savoriness to this sauce to help temper the sweetness from the onions and sugar, making this a complex sauce perfect for any chicken, pork, shrimp, or salmon dish. It would also be delicious used in place of tomato paste in any soup or stew, where you might want a little more intense flavor.
Purchase Braswell Sauce Barbeque Vidalia Onion from Amazon for $6.99.
Grandma Foster's Smooth and Mild Bar-B-Que Sauce
Grandma Foster's Smooth and Mild Bar-B-Que Sauce has won a number of awards at barbecue competitions nationwide, including the top honor of "Best Sauce on the Planet" at The American Royal World Championship. This sauce is so good "Cuz Grandma Loves You." It features high-quality ingredients and is gluten-free, making it the perfect gift for the sauce lover in your life.
From the moment you open the container, this sauce has a tangy, yet smoky aroma that's void of any assertive tomatoey notes. It also has a super-thick texture, almost thick enough to stand a spoon up in. When it comes to taste, this sauce has it all. The sweet, salty, sour, spicy, and umami-forward notes are a party in your mouth.
For those who enjoy more aggressive heat, there's also a Smooth and Spicy offering from Grandma Foster's that's sure to please. For those who prefer things on the tame side, this is the sauce for you. Try it on wings, shrimp, nachos, or — my favorite — BBQ pizza. Swap it out for the tomato sauce for a one-of-a-kind pie.
Purchase Grandma Foster's Smooth and Mild Bar-B-Que Sauce from Amazon for $9.99.
Country Bob's Sweet Honey Barbecue Sauce
Country Bob's Sweet Honey Barbecue Sauce is family-owned and American-made in Centralia, Illinois. Patriarch Bob Edson has been curating delectable sauces since 1968. This unique offering contains "honey, spice & everything nice" for a combination that will perk up your palate and have your family making a beeline for the dinner table.
Featuring honey and molasses, this sauce has quite a sweet aroma, with a texture that's smooth and spreadable. When it comes to taste, while honey may be the star, this sauce wouldn't shine the way it does without the molasses, which gives it a robust, caramel-forward flavor. Chili powder and multiple kinds of pepper lend a delicate heat that grows as the sauce coats your tongue, helping to balance out the sweeter elements perfectly.
While it may seem weird, BBQ sauce can be included successfully in a number of desserts. This particular one would be a great candidate for this, because of its uniquely sweet flavor profile. When adding BBQ sauce to dessert, make sure to balance out the heat and acidity with plenty of contrasting flavors and textures. Pair it with cocoa in brownies for a classic combination, or toss it on ice cream for a sensory journey through hot and cold.
Purchase Country Bob's Sweet Honey Barbecue Sauce from Amazon for $7.96.
How we selected most underrated BBQ sauces you'll wish you tried sooner
When deciding on which barbecue sauces to include in this list, I went straight to the internet to do some digging. I wanted sauces that you might not find at a regular grocery store or big box retailer, and I selected and purchased those with high rankings, were made in smaller batches, and that came from mom-and-pop stores. That said, I also wanted to be sure they weren't too costly and that they could be readily obtained in single containers, rather than in bulk, with the goal being that you could buy multiple varieties and enjoy them.
I sampled these barbecue sauces straight out of their containers, without heating them or putting them on anything, to taste their pure, unadulterated flavor. My tasting notes for each sauce are based on my experience as a professional chef and my personal preferences, and I sought to provide observations about the aroma, texture, flavor, and potential uses for each sauce to better guide your purchasing decisions. It's my hope that this will help you to select the sauce(s) that will best suit your culinary needs and individual palates.