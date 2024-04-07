Barbecue Sauce Takes This Mexican Dish To A Whole New Level

The cooking traditions of Mexico have made a deliciously dramatic, indelible impact on the American culinary landscape. However, for many, when it comes to classic comfort foods boldly brimming with Mexican flavors, one dish stands alone: Enchiladas. To make a proper baked enchilada platter, anywhere from a half-dozen to a dozen tortillas are individually rolled around a filling, placed alongside each other, slathered in sauce, topped with cheese, and cooked in the oven until bubbly, resulting in a meal that's infinitely homey. Other enchiladas are made by flash-frying tortillas and coating them in sauce before filling.

So what's the key to the ultimate enchilada? Sure, you can focus on the size of the tortilla or the filling or the type of cheese, but the most important element is the sauce, which not only provides moisture and flavor, but also helps prevent the tortillas from sticking to the bottom of the baking dish. A classic enchilada sauce, which is like a smooth, smoky tomato sauce, is one popular choice; a dark and nutty mole is another, but if you're looking for the best of both worlds, you can turn your attention to another condiment popular in Southwestern cooking — barbecue sauce. Yes, barbecue sauce has all the tang, smoke, spice, and complexity necessary to take your next platter of enchiladas to new and flavorful heights.