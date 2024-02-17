Easily Elevate Your Grilled Cheese By ... Grilling It

If you're making your grilled cheese on a real grill, you'll want sturdy bread, as the grate is less friendly to the thinly sliced grocery store stuff. A sourdough loaf, or crusty type like rye, pumpernickel, or wheat will lend itself well. Slices should be thicker than the packaged stuff, but not so thick that the cheese won't melt – it's a tricky balance, but aim for about ½ inch. For the centerpiece of your stack, melty is the main objective. This means you can keep it classic with cheddar or American, but also try brie, mozzarella, raclette, or gouda, to name a few.

There are several ways to approach the process. You can start by smearing your bread with butter or mayonnaise, then grill the slices individually, greased side down, with the cheese divided between the top and the bottom slice. When all components are ready, simply smoosh them together. Another strategy is to grill the cheese itself, apart from the bread slices, and then combine it to serve for an ultimate melt factor.

One of the most important elements beyond ingredients is heat. Too high, and you'll have scorched bread with unmelted cheese. Too low, and you won't get that crusty, toasty, smokiness that makes this sandwich special. Like so many barbecued dishes, the name of the game here is low and slow. Closing the lid will help the steam melt your cheese, too. And if you're after those pretty hash marks on your sandwich, simply rotate 90 degrees about halfway through on each side.