A Layer Of Sweet Honey BBQ Sauce Will Take Your Meatloaf To The Next Level
One of the most remarkable things about meatloaf is how easy and versatile it is. It just takes one or two little changes to completely transform its overall taste while keeping the basic principles of your recipe intact. That means you don't need to learn any fancy new techniques or turn it into a complicated affair just to achieve mouthwatering new flavors in the staple meal. And you don't even have to switch out the type of meat to make a huge difference. Whether you prefer ground beef, ground turkey, or the meat counter's "meatloaf mix", just changing the glaze is enough. If you've been using the same glaze for a while now, then this is your sign that it's time to level things up with a boost from something out of the ordinary. And sweet honey barbecue sauce is the perfect way to do so.
Not only will it infuse that meatloaf with a delicious burst of unexpected sugary, smoky flavor, but it is pretty easy to do, too. Whether you make your own or use a store-bought BBQ sauce, you will not regret replacing your usual sauce with the sweet and tangy condiment.
Should you make the BBQ sauce yourself?
By making the sweet honey barbecue sauce yourself, you'll have complete control over how your meatloaf's glaze will turn out. Fortunately, homemade barbecue sauce is as easy as throwing some ketchup (or tomato paste), vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, honey, and a few seasonings into a pot and letting it simmer. There's no need to reduce it or thicken it. And you won't have to worry about separation or emulsification. Taste as you go to get the perfect level of sweet honey to come through in the glaze. It's as simple as that.
Don't have time to deal with all of those ingredients? It can get even simpler. Even if the barbecue sauce that's already in your pantry isn't specifically honey-flavored it's super easy to convert it. All you have to do is join the honey and the sauce, then warm it up a little bit to soften the honey and allow the two to combine. This can be done on the stove on low heat or in the microwave (for around half a minute). If adding honey to the already sugary sauce makes it too sweet, then a little bit of vinegar can be used to temper it. But since it's being used as a glaze, you probably won't mind a little extra sweetness anyway. Depending on your sweet tooth, uou might even want to add a little extra honey to specifically honey-flavored barbecue sauce.
Glaze your meatloaf twice
If one layer of sweet honey barbecue sauce is amazing, consider what two can do. By coating the baking meatloaf in a double layer of sauce (instead of adding the leftover glaze after it comes out of the oven), you'll get a deliciously sticky topping that will yield an even more luscious, caramelized exterior. Just add the first portion of the glaze at the halfway point — so after the meatloaf has browned on the outside but still has time left to cook (typically around 25 minutes) — and add the second glaze when there are approximately 10 minutes left. Since you're removing the meatloaf twice as often as you would with a single glazing, this does add a little bit of cooking time, so keep that in mind and be sure to check the temperature with a meat thermometer to avoid any undercooking.
If you were previously getting bored with meatloaf, using a sweet honey BBQ glaze will probably change your mind and have you craving the diner classic all over again. It might even inspire you to try out other unexpected BBQ sauces (and even different types of honey) in search of new mouthwatering glazes. South Carolina's mustard-based sauce, for example, will lend a bold tanginess to the quintessential comfort food dish. Whatever style you choose, though, your meatloaf will be better off for it.