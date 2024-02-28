BBQ Sauce Is Your Secret For A Totally Upgraded Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is a refreshing fan favorite, and its innate versatility means you can get pretty creative with the ingredients you use to make it. While additions like celery, grapes, and sliced almonds are common, there are a whole lot more spices and dressings you can use to elevate this classic fare. One such underrated choice you should try mixing into your next batch of chicken salad is barbecue sauce.

The rich and tangy complexity of barbecue sauce can add a smoky edge to chicken salad, as well as provide an unexpected sweetness that ties this usually mild and fresh dish together. There are many different variations of barbecue sauce too, so whether you want more depth, pepper and spice, or richness, there's probably a barbecue sauce out there that can easily provide what you're looking for.

One of the best parts of this addition? It's super easy to incorporate, so if you've got a bottle ready to go in the fridge, why not spare a few extra seconds to add some of this beloved dressing to your next chicken dish?