For The Best Homemade BBQ Pizza, Rethink Your Sauce

Homemade pizza is one of the most customizable foods that you can make, which is exactly why so many people love it. From the crust to the toppings, you can select each element according to your taste buds. While you could always make a traditional 19th-century pie covered in tomato sauce, why not step outside of the norm with a 20th-century alternative like BBQ sauce?

BBQ sauce first appeared on pizza at Coletta's Italian Restaurant during the mid-1900s. It became a top seller and one of the company's signature products, featuring pork BBQ and mozzarella. Also part of BBQ pizza history, California Pizza Kitchen was the first to offer a BBQ chicken pizza pie in 1985. Since then, many pizza companies have added pies made with BBQ sauce to their menus — Domino's has a Memphis BBQ Chicken Pizza, Papa John's makes a BBQ Chicken Bacon pie, and BJ's offers a Barbecue Chicken Pizza.

You can be adventurous by making your own version at home, but not all BBQ condiments taste the same, so which one should you choose? Alabama white sauce and Carolina gold sauce are two of the best options that will make your BBQ pizza taste unique.