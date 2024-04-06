The Unexpected Sauce You Should Add To Mashed Potatoes For A Flavor Boost
Mashed potatoes reign supreme when it comes to the creamiest of comfort foods. Buttery, fluffy, and delivering an unapologetic load of total carb satisfaction, mashed potatoes utilize just a few simple ingredients to create a decadent favorite. The flavorful side dish has grown exponentially in popularity since the appearance of its earliest recipes in the mid-1700s. In the centuries since, it has cemented itself as not only a Thanksgiving meal staple but as one of the most versatile side dishes ever to hit the dinner plate.
But an unexpected ingredient will provide a major flavor boost for your creamy mashed potatoes, and it's not gravy — it's barbecue sauce. That's right, whether you prefer a sweet and tangy sauce or a hot and spicy one, it turns out that the smoky, hickory, sweet taste of barbecue sauce provides just the right flavor complement to your potatoes and when added to your recipe will elevate your meal to a level of deliciousness that will change the mashed potato game.
Using barbecue sauce to elevate your mashed potatoes
Making delectable barbecue mashed potatoes begins with choosing the right type from the different potato varieties. While the most popular choices are the starchy Russet or Idaho potatoes due to their neutral flavor and large size, you can also just as easily use smaller Yukon golds, which possess a more buttery texture and are the picture of potato versatility. If you use Yukon potatoes, you can — and definitely should — leave their tender skins on. Yukon skin provides a great source of potassium, vitamin B, and fiber, and it adds a bit of an earthy, rustic flavor to your dish. If you're looking for an especially well-rounded texture and taste, use a mixture of different potatoes from both the waxy and starch-forward varieties.
To enhance the flavor profile of your potatoes with barbecue sauce, you'll simply prepare your mashed potatoes as usual, then bake them with a layer of your favorite sauce spread across the top. Feel free to top with some cheese before baking to complement the flavor profile. Sharp cheddar, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, or even blue cheese pair exceptionally well with the smokiness of barbecue sauce for a slam-dunk flavor pairing reminiscent of your last family barbecue. Alternatively, you can mix your barbecue sauce directly with your potatoes, milk or cream, and butter to incorporate the flavor throughout, or if warm barbecue sauce isn't your jam, drizzle it over your finished potatoes for a lighter, delicious garnish.
Delicious pairings for your barbecue mashed potatoes
It isn't hard to pair a batch of barbecue mashed potatoes — the rich, smoky flavor profile serves as a great base for various delicious meats and vegetables, including making a fantastic side dish for a barbecued pulled pork recipe. The pork's moist, slightly chewy texture will complement the potatoes' creaminess, and its natural saltiness will pair beautifully with its buttery flavor. But if a classic pairing is more your speed, serve your potatoes as a delicious homestyle accompaniment to a barbecued meatloaf for an elevated take on the ultimate comfort meal, "meatloaf and mashies," with a robust, smoky flavor.
Alternatively, consider serving alongside — or underneath — a barbecue grilled eggplant for a beautifully flavored vegetarian pairing. Grilled eggplant's crispy outer skin and softer interior will complement the thick, luscious texture of your mashed potatoes while adding a mildly sweet flavor that will pair well with the smokiness of your barbecue sauce. Be sure to slice your eggplant steaks about ¼ inch thick, and don't baste your slices with your barbecue sauce until last — this will keep your eggplant steaks from becoming soggy on the grill and retain that delicious texture that will kick your dish up a notch or two.