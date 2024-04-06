The Unexpected Sauce You Should Add To Mashed Potatoes For A Flavor Boost

Making delectable barbecue mashed potatoes begins with choosing the right type from the different potato varieties. While the most popular choices are the starchy Russet or Idaho potatoes due to their neutral flavor and large size, you can also just as easily use smaller Yukon golds, which possess a more buttery texture and are the picture of potato versatility. If you use Yukon potatoes, you can — and definitely should — leave their tender skins on. Yukon skin provides a great source of potassium, vitamin B, and fiber, and it adds a bit of an earthy, rustic flavor to your dish. If you're looking for an especially well-rounded texture and taste, use a mixture of different potatoes from both the waxy and starch-forward varieties.

To enhance the flavor profile of your potatoes with barbecue sauce, you'll simply prepare your mashed potatoes as usual, then bake them with a layer of your favorite sauce spread across the top. Feel free to top with some cheese before baking to complement the flavor profile. Sharp cheddar, mozzarella, Monterey Jack, or even blue cheese pair exceptionally well with the smokiness of barbecue sauce for a slam-dunk flavor pairing reminiscent of your last family barbecue. Alternatively, you can mix your barbecue sauce directly with your potatoes, milk or cream, and butter to incorporate the flavor throughout, or if warm barbecue sauce isn't your jam, drizzle it over your finished potatoes for a lighter, delicious garnish.