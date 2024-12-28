Give Baked Spaghetti Bold Flavor With A Tangy, Non-Pasta Sauce
When you think of pasta, you may think of a classic pasta with Bolognese sauce that you like to make for Sunday dinner or an easy-baked ziti to feed the gang on a weeknight. The thought of using anything other than a traditional red sauce never enters your mind, but maybe it should. Barbecue sauce can make for one tasty plate of pasta. Cue the eye rolls. Yes, barbecue spaghetti may sound like an odd dish, and pasta lovers, especially those of Italian descent, may take issue with anything that isn't authentic. But don't knock it until you try it.
Barbecue spaghetti is famous in Memphis, Tennessee, where it is served as both a side and a main dish. It can be made using your favorite ground beef and Italian sausage, but if you find yourself with a lot of leftover pulled pork or pulled chicken, this dish is a way to incorporate it and transform it into a completely new dish. However, before you go and grab that bottle of your favorite barbecue sauce and squeeze it over your pasta, stop. That's not quite how it works, and just as you should want to avoid common mistakes with tomato sauce, there is a method to the BBQ sauce madness.
Start with tomato sauce
You can use your traditional Italian tomato sauce recipe as your base and add a healthy amount of barbecue sauce, somewhere between a half cup and a whole cup, along with some dry rub or other favorite barbecue spices, to create a tangy, slightly sweet flavor. Whether you start with your own recipe or Google one, you will need to make or buy tomato sauce. This is non-negotiable with this recipe.
When selecting a barbecue sauce or making one of your own, try to choose one that complements a tomato-based sauce. This is a thoughtful culinary moment. Choose a barbecue sauce with too much acid, and you might end up with a pasta sauce that is too tart. Conversely, if you use an overly sweet store-bought or homemade barbecue sauce, you may want to start with a smaller amount of this viscous ingredient. You can always add more. So, the next time you find yourself with some leftover brisket or other barbecue meat and want to create a second meal, try barbecue pasta and thank us later.