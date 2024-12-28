Give Baked Spaghetti Bold Flavor With A Tangy, Non-Pasta Sauce

When you think of pasta, you may think of a classic pasta with Bolognese sauce that you like to make for Sunday dinner or an easy-baked ziti to feed the gang on a weeknight. The thought of using anything other than a traditional red sauce never enters your mind, but maybe it should. Barbecue sauce can make for one tasty plate of pasta. Cue the eye rolls. Yes, barbecue spaghetti may sound like an odd dish, and pasta lovers, especially those of Italian descent, may take issue with anything that isn't authentic. But don't knock it until you try it.

Barbecue spaghetti is famous in Memphis, Tennessee, where it is served as both a side and a main dish. It can be made using your favorite ground beef and Italian sausage, but if you find yourself with a lot of leftover pulled pork or pulled chicken, this dish is a way to incorporate it and transform it into a completely new dish. However, before you go and grab that bottle of your favorite barbecue sauce and squeeze it over your pasta, stop. That's not quite how it works, and just as you should want to avoid common mistakes with tomato sauce, there is a method to the BBQ sauce madness.