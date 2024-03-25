The Unexpected Sauce You Should Fry Eggs In For An Elevated Breakfast

While this may be a new dish to your breakfast menu, the familiarity of both ingredients makes it super approachable. That said, there are a few things to keep in mind when making your barbecue sauce eggs. The condiment typically has a good deal of sweetness, and sugar can burn pretty easy when exposed to high heat. (Remember that barbecue often calls for "low and slow" cooking, which helps prevent this pitfall.) With that in mind, the best practice is to stick to a nonstick pan to avoid a sticky mess that might ruin your egg.

Additionally, add butter to your pan before layering in your sauce. This will act as extra insurance that your egg will lift easily when the time comes and lend an extra dose of richness. Warm up your buttery sauce until you see some bubbles, then gently drop your egg into the melted fat and proceed to fry to your desired level of doneness.

If you aren't a fan of fried eggs, this tip will also work for over-easy fans, or you can get your barbecue breakfast fix by opting for a scramble instead. Simply whisk the sauce right into your mix, then cook as you typically would.