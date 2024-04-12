The One Ingredient To Add To BBQ Sauce For An Unforgettable Dip

BBQ sauce — the ubiquitous smoky, spicy, tangy partner to meats on the grill. Sour cream — the darling topper of Mexican food and the heart of many types of dips. It's a marriage that's meant to happen. When you add sour cream to BBQ sauce, you'll find yourself with a quick and delicious dip that's versatile enough to set out at any function. Or, you can keep it to yourself for munching during your next Netflix marathon. We won't tell.

Of course, when you find yourself craving a dippable combination, you can choose from favorite standbys such as Veracruz tomato olive salsa, French onion, creamy lemon hummus, or nacho cheese dip. But when you're feeling the need to try something new, you might as well embrace an option that's easy to make and rewarding to consume. Although at its foundation BBQ sauce and sour cream dip is a simple combination of two ingredients, it's also an adaptable partnership that can result in a variety of taste profiles. Ingredient selection can impact the degree of tartness, savory overtones, or smoky aspects, making it the perfect match for everything from celery to shrimp.