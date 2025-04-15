6 Fast Food Bacon Cheeseburgers, Ranked

The Sonic Garlic Butter Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, American cheese, bacon, mayo, and grilled onions. The added garlic butter is a deviation from the normal, which made me excited to try it — but, that excitement quickly faded the moment I saw it. Before we get into that, this burger cost just under eight dollars, which was average for my area.

Sonic's take on the bacon cheeseburger came in dead last by a far margin and it was the only burger on this list that I couldn't finish eating — if I had, I have zero doubts that my stomach would have suffered the consequences. In fact, it was so greasy that it felt slick and a few bites made me feel nauseous. What's worse is that it didn't even taste like garlic butter (which is what I assume the slickness was from), but instead it tasted strongly of onions. To add to the heavy feeling on my stomach, the burger came with so much mayo that it became the predominant taste after the weird onion one.

It's my personal opinion that Sonic should have spent less time giving their fries a face lift for the first time in decades and instead made their burgers edible. This one is a hard pass for me, and unless you like your burgers drenched in oil, I recommend you add this to the list of things you might want to avoid ordering at Sonic.

