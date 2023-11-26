Everything You Need To Know About The Wendy's Baconator

In the fast-food world, Wendy's sets itself apart with its friendly red-headed and smiling mascot Wendy, its famously sassy social media persona, and its bacon-fueled menu and stunts. Wendy's iconic Baconator sandwich is a masterclass of the bacon cheeseburger form, a fan-favorite and a highly marketable sandwich. The Baconator firmly sits in the proud carnivore diet, stacking two of Wendy's signature square quarter-pound beef patties and six pieces of Applewood smoked bacon, all covered in melted American cheese. Heinz ketchup and mayo decorate the bun, rounding the full sandwich out to a whopping 1010 calories.

The Baconator has even started a family with its Son of Baconator, a smaller version of itself featuring a lighter bite and fewer calories. Though some have found the Son to be a pretender on the Wendy's menu, secretly boasting similar stats to another sandwich on the menu and at a higher price point.

Swamped in a culinary world obsessed with creative ways to cook and eat bacon, Wendy's has always reliably stuck with and even doubled-down on the classic bacon cheeseburger.