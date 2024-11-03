What's Really In Burger King's Onion Rings?

There's nothing like tucking into a combo meal at Burger King. A flame-broiled burger, a fizzy drink, and some deliciously crunchy onion rings — it's the fast food meal of your dreams. However, have you ever considered the ingredients that make up those tasty but strange onion rings?

Burger King's onion rings are not like the ones you usually get at a restaurant. In fact, you may wonder if there are any onions at all in those rings. There's no onion threatening to slip out of its greasy casing on first bite; it's just a crunchy shell with a faint onion taste. The official Burger King website says they're "bursting with refreshing onion goodness," but Burger King also doesn't claim that they are made with fresh onions.

Allegedly, Burger King uses an onion paste for their onion rings instead of actual rings of onions. This gives an onion flavor without using fresh onions. Could this be why Burger King's onion rings made our list of the worst items you can get at Burger King? Nevertheless, taste is subjective and they remain a popular menu item.