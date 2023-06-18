14 Things You Might Want To Avoid Ordering At Sonic

Sonic is a unique fast food place. With a story that starts way back in the 1950s, the Oklahoma-based chain wanted to make getting classic fast foods even easier, with customers being able to order and collect without having to even open their car doors. The business proved to be a hit, and the restaurant, which serves up classic American food items, exploded in popularity. And nowadays, you can't avoid Sonic outlets, with thousands of restaurants peppered across the United States, catering to millions of customers daily.

So with all of that experience and expertise, you could assume that Sonic's menu is tested rigorously, with any imperfections weeded out before they make it to the customer's vehicle. Unfortunately, that's not quite the case. Like many fast food restaurants, Sonic's menu can be a little hit-and-miss, either because of how they're made or what they end up looking like when you unwrap them. And, also like many fast food restaurants, it has a fair few items available which aren't exactly nutritionally perfect. So, to get the best experience at Sonic, which of these things should you avoid ordering? We've got everything you need to know right here. ‌