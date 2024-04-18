Sonic Is Giving Its Fries A Facelift For The First Time In A Decade

What really makes these fries stand out is their deep crinkle. The crevices are perfect for scooping up sauce, getting you the proper dip-to-fry ratio in each bite. They also have a classic crunchy exterior that adds texture to your meal and helps keep the fries warm. As for the sauce, this dip is a blend of ranch and sriracha, making it creamy with just a touch of spice.

The result is a winning combination that's set to give other sides on the Sonic menu a run for their money. Mackenzie Gibson explained in the press release, "Our SONIC Tots are iconic, but we thought it was time to give them some competition."

To add intrigue, Sonic Drive-In has stated that it will announce other future surprises. Perhaps it will bring back its limited-edition peanut butter bacon burger, or possibly, there will be more new creative menu items to try out. For now, you'll just have to pull through the drive-in this May to see what the hype is all about.