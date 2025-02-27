McDonalds' Iconic Shamrock Shake Wasn't Always Mint-Flavored

Every year, McDonald's Shamrock Shake makes its grand return, signaling the unofficial start of St. Patrick's Day season. But while the minty green treat has been a fan favorite for decades, its flavor hasn't always been set in stone. When it was first created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a McDonald's owner-operator, the shake was originally flavored with mint. But by 1970, things took a citrusy detour. McDonald's introduced a regional lemon-lime variation in cities with big Irish-American communities, like Chicago, Boston, and New York. It wasn't just a gimmick — after all, green and citrus have long been associated with St. Paddy's Day.

If you ever needed to be guided through the Shamrock Shake's many transformations, this one's worth remembering: By 1973, McDonald's dropped the lemon-lime sherbet altogether, opting instead for a simpler approach — a vanilla shake dyed green. For the next decade, the Shamrock Shake was more about aesthetics than taste, mirroring the Chicago River's annual transformation rather than offering a flavor profile to match its color. Then, in 1983, McDonald's made a fateful decision — why not go back to its minty roots? Instead of reviving the lemon-lime experiment, the restaurant restored the shake to its original flavor. And with that, the Shamrock Shake as we know it was born.

Would it stay that way forever? Well, not exactly.