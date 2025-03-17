Could Chick-Fil-A Ever Open On Sundays In The Future?

For decades, Chick-fil-A has remained famously closed on Sundays, a policy established in 1946 by founder S. Truett Cathy. He was a devout Christian, which made Sundays an obvious day to close the restaurant on so that employees could have their day of worship, but Cathy also realized it was important to have a day of rest in general. His previous restaurant experience was in a place that was open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, so the value of personal time was not lost on him. Now, nearly 80 years later, the company still hasn't budged. But in a world where convenience is king, could that policy ever change? While it seems unlikely, it's not entirely impossible.

Chick-fil-A has opened on a Sunday before – just under very specific circumstances. Some locations have broken tradition in the past to serve communities during emergencies, handing out meals to first responders and those in need. These rare moments show that Sunday operations aren't completely off the table. But making Sunday service a regular thing would be a massive departure from company tradition.

Still, the idea has sparked debate before. In 2023, a bill in New York proposed requiring all restaurants in state-run rest stops to stay open seven days a week, which would have forced Chick-fil-A to break tradition in those locations. The bill ultimately died in committee, but it raised questions about whether religious-based closures should be allowed in government-leased spaces. This could be yet another change coming to Chick-fil-A (check out our list for some confirmed ones) if the right pressures come into play.