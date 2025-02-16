What Is Burger King's Best-Selling Item?
When it comes to fast food, few brands have earned as iconic of a reputation as Burger King. The chain has built a loyal customer base over decades, from its flame-grilled burgers to its catchy slogans, and solidified itself as nothing short of fast food royalty. And while the chain serves up some iconic eats like Chicken Fries and onion rings, Burger King's best-selling item is a no-brainer.
Every fast food chain has its star on the menu, and there's no denying that the Whopper is Burger King's. This classic sandwich has been a fan-favorite choice, and one of the most famous fast food items, since it first debuted in 1957.
The Whopper is loved by billions — seriously. In 2009, Burger King claimed to sell more than 1.3 billion Whoppers per year. While that number has no doubt changed somewhat over the years (some recent estimates actually put it at 2.1 billion Whoppers per year), other iconic fast food items, like McDonald's Big Mac, are reported to sell around 550 million in the United States each year and 900 million worldwide. While those numbers are nothing to scoff at, it seems as though the king reigns supreme. So, while fast food chains come and go, Burger King's commitment to quality and customization has made the Whopper an enduring choice for customers throughout the United States.
What makes the Burger King Whopper so special?
One of the key features that sets the Whopper apart from other fast-food burgers is the famous flame-grilled cooking method. Unlike many fast food chains that use flat-top griddles, Burger King cooks their patties over an open flame, giving them that distinctive smoky flavor. It's a cooking technique that not only enhances the taste but also creates a unique aroma that is instantly recognizable. For many loyal Burger King fans, it's the flame-grilled flavor that keeps them coming back for more.
While the classic Whopper is still a favorite (even Dolly Parton is a fan!), Burger King has embraced the idea that everyone's tastes are different. Over time, the Whopper has evolved to become one of the chain's most versatile items. After all, there are more than 200,000 ways to customize a Whopper.
Whether you like it extra cheesy, or loaded with toppings, Burger King gives you the freedom to make your burger exactly the way you want it. Plus, there are a few major variations to the Whopper – including the Double Whopper, the Texas Double Whopper, a Whopper with cheese, and even an Impossible Whopper for vegetarian or plant-based diners. No wonder it sells so well!