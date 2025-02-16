What Is Burger King's Best-Selling Item?

When it comes to fast food, few brands have earned as iconic of a reputation as Burger King. The chain has built a loyal customer base over decades, from its flame-grilled burgers to its catchy slogans, and solidified itself as nothing short of fast food royalty. And while the chain serves up some iconic eats like Chicken Fries and onion rings, Burger King's best-selling item is a no-brainer.

Every fast food chain has its star on the menu, and there's no denying that the Whopper is Burger King's. This classic sandwich has been a fan-favorite choice, and one of the most famous fast food items, since it first debuted in 1957.

The Whopper is loved by billions — seriously. In 2009, Burger King claimed to sell more than 1.3 billion Whoppers per year. While that number has no doubt changed somewhat over the years (some recent estimates actually put it at 2.1 billion Whoppers per year), other iconic fast food items, like McDonald's Big Mac, are reported to sell around 550 million in the United States each year and 900 million worldwide. While those numbers are nothing to scoff at, it seems as though the king reigns supreme. So, while fast food chains come and go, Burger King's commitment to quality and customization has made the Whopper an enduring choice for customers throughout the United States.