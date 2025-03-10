This Iconic Fast Food Chain Just Announced Even More Locations Coming Near You
While we previously brought you some worrisome signs about Wendy's future (such as controversy over the restaurant's plan of implementing AI-powered drive-thrus), a recent announcement from the fast food chain shows that expansion is on the horizon. At Wendy's 2025 Investor Day, the restaurant revealed its plans to open 1,000 new locations throughout the world by 2028, with 350 new restaurants slated to be built in the U.S. The new locations are part of the chain's ongoing growth initiative as explained by Wendy's chief financial officer Ken Cook in a press release detailing Investor Day happenings.
"In order to execute on our strategy, we are investing in building new restaurants around the globe and deploying technology that will enhance the customer experience and increase restaurant profitability," Cook explains. It's not entirely clear exactly where the new restaurants will be located or when the roll out will officially begin, but this should be welcome news for fast food fans who love Wendy's menu items such as the iconic Frosty (which is now available in two new formats, Frosty Fusions and Frosty Swirls). As of now, Wendy's restaurants can be found in over 30 countries, totaling more than 7,000 locations worldwide.
Wendy's growth strategy is taking place in uncertain times
Recent restaurant excursions may have you asking whether dollar fast food menus still even exist (and based on increasing prices at popular establishments, the answer is most likely no). Most consumers these days find fast food to be absurdly expensive, and increasing grocery costs have many people wondering whether dining out can still fit into their budgets. Wendy's acknowledged some of these concerns in its 2025 Investor Day report, highlighting some factors that could impede the chain's expansion plan.
For instance, tightened consumer spending and poor economic developments throughout the world could prevent the chain from meeting its financial goals. On a more personal level, the effectiveness of the company's marketing efforts plus its ability to create a pleasing experience for customers could also affect its growth strategy. Despite these very real obstacles, Kirk Tanner, president and chief executive officer at Wendy's, is optimistic. According to Tanner, "The Wendy's brand has tremendous strength, and we will unlock its full potential ... Our relentless pursuit of excellence in our food and our restaurants will position Wendy's for long-term success as we win across our global markets."