This Iconic Fast Food Chain Just Announced Even More Locations Coming Near You

While we previously brought you some worrisome signs about Wendy's future (such as controversy over the restaurant's plan of implementing AI-powered drive-thrus), a recent announcement from the fast food chain shows that expansion is on the horizon. At Wendy's 2025 Investor Day, the restaurant revealed its plans to open 1,000 new locations throughout the world by 2028, with 350 new restaurants slated to be built in the U.S. The new locations are part of the chain's ongoing growth initiative as explained by Wendy's chief financial officer Ken Cook in a press release detailing Investor Day happenings.

"In order to execute on our strategy, we are investing in building new restaurants around the globe and deploying technology that will enhance the customer experience and increase restaurant profitability," Cook explains. It's not entirely clear exactly where the new restaurants will be located or when the roll out will officially begin, but this should be welcome news for fast food fans who love Wendy's menu items such as the iconic Frosty (which is now available in two new formats, Frosty Fusions and Frosty Swirls). As of now, Wendy's restaurants can be found in over 30 countries, totaling more than 7,000 locations worldwide.