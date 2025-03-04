McDonald's Shamrock Shake Vs Arby's Andes Mint Chocolate Shake: Which One Is The Best?

March is finally here and with it comes the limited-edition mint-flavored drinks so many look forward to. Also known as the Emerald Isles, Ireland has always been represented by the color green in the States, and these vivid green, minty drinks are meant to pay tribute to St. Patrick's Day. (Although, fun fact, the infamous Shamrock Shake was originally lemon-lime flavored, not mint.)

Regardless of why mint-flavored shakes were chosen to become synonymous with this holiday, I know their appearance on fast food menus is one of my favorite things about March. While McDonald's Shamrock Shake is the most well known of these options, Arby's offers an Andes Mint Chocolate Shake. I had the good luck of trying both options to see which one is best.

I used my 15 years of experience in the food industry, personal preference, and decades of drinking mint shakes to judge the taste, consistency, and pricing. A full methodology explanation is available at the end of this article. Let's get into it.