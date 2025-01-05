McDonald's Best-Selling Item Is, Surprisingly, Not The Big Mac

For a company whose very foundation lies in its hamburgers, it would be easy to assume that McDonald's most famous creation among its list of classic and best burgers, the Big Mac, holds the throne for the best-selling item. The iconic sandwich, which you can attempt to make at home, has been a global superstar for decades and is almost synonymous with the fast-food giant. While still one of the best-sellers, the Big Mac hasn't been able to claim the top spot for McDonald's best-selling item ever. Any guesses for which item it is? The prestigious crown is worn instead by the slender and humble French fries. You heard it right. First added to the menu in 1949 after replacing potato chips, McDonald's sells over 9 million pounds of these crispy delights every single day!

The fast-food juggernaut had so much belief in the power of its best-selling item, revered by spud lovers across the world, that this year, it created scented billboards — the first of their kind — in the Netherlands, without a print or a logo, but just the smell of its famous fries to lure customers. There are millions of videos on social media, where popular fast food channels like @healthyjunkfood claim to have found the recipe for McDonald's legendary fries. That's a remarkable level of hype for what is technically a side dish. Though, in truth, McDonald's fries are much more than that. It's an experience.