Is There A Difference In Meat Quality At Grocery Stores Vs Restaurants?

If you've ever ordered a steak from a high-end steakhouse and found that it tastes nothing like the steak you prepare for yourself at home, you're not alone. While there are plenty of contributing factors, including seasonings and the cooking process, one major question probably still runs through your head: is this steakhouse beef better quality than grocery store beef? The answer isn't a simple as yes or no.

It depends on how the beef is fed, how it's aged, and how it's cut. Most grocery stores sell beef for much less than what you'd pay at a steakhouse, and that's often because the diet and aging process for that beef is more cost-effective than it is for the restaurant beef. So, in theory, most would agree that these factors mean store-bought beef is lower in quality.

Plus, the United States Department of Agriculture says that prime beef, the highest-graded beef possible, is usually served in restaurants, while choice, commercial, and standard beef grades are often sold at grocery stores.