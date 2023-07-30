What's The Best Way To Cook A New York Strip Steak?

The New York Strip steak is one of the most well-known cuts of beef and a staple of steakhouse menus across the country. It goes by other names, including strip loin, top loin, shell steak, ambassador steak, and Omaha Strip, but it will always be most associated with the Big Apple. Legendary Manhattan steakhouse Delmonico's has popularized the New York Strip and cemented its high-echelon status. It's not a cheap cut by any means, averaging around $19.99 per pound. So if you're going to invest in this cut, you owe it to yourself to prepare it to the highest standards. The wrong cooking method could make this steak a tough, chewy mess.

The New York Strip needs to be cooked quickly to keep it tender. It comes from the longissimus dorsi muscle along the cow's back. It's a muscle that does very little work in terms of movement, which helps it stay tender, as opposed to cuts taken from the cow's shoulder and leg regions, such as chuck. (This muscle is also the source of ribeye steaks. But compared to them, strip steaks have less intramuscular fat, making them somewhat tougher and more sensitive to slow cooking methods.)

The strip steak is also in the same region as the popular filet mignon. In fact, T-bone and porterhouse steaks are made up of the strip and filet, separated by a bone. When cooking strip steaks, take a cue from the filet mignon and use high heat.