19 Tips For Cooking A Perfect Medium-Rare Steak Every Time

One of the things I pride myself on most as a chef is being told by guests of my restaurant that my steaks are prepared perfectly. Getting a steak to a precise medium-rare every single time can seem like a magic trick only select unicorn chefs can achieve, but it is not. It is a skill set that anyone can master with the right tools and tricks of the trade.

The first key to becoming a steak specialist is understanding what medium-rare is. A medium-rare steak has a caramelized exterior and a juicy, hot, pink center that is no longer bloody. The primary reason to eat a medium-rare steak is that it enables the inherent flavor of the meat to shine, showcasing its minerality, what the cow was fed, and how it was cared for. It is the best way to appreciate eating meat without the experience turning into a sanguinary celebration or a masticating marathon.

Commit these chef-approved tips and tricks to memory if you want to catapult your steak skills into the stratosphere. The next time you entertain, your guests will sing your praises, and you will celebrate the satiating delight of eating the most epic steak of your life.