The 2 Types Of Skirt Steak You Should Know About

We have it pretty good these days when it comes to selecting meat. All you have to do is head to the meat counter and pick up a pack of whatever looks good when you're at the grocery store. It's important to know a little background about where each cut of meat comes from on the animal, though, because it makes a big difference to how you decide to cook it. Take skirt steak, for example. You might already know that this wide, thin steak is the go-to for making carne asada because it can absorb the tasty marinade or seasoning rub before it's quickly seared over high heat and sliced for serving. What you might not know is that skirt steak is actually two different muscles, which together make up the cow's diaphragm.

Typically, when you buy skirt steak at the grocery store, it'll be labeled as simply "skirt steak." It might also be labeled as "inside skirt" and "outside skirt," however, depending on where exactly in the diaphragm the meat came from.